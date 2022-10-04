Paper wasps

Paper wasps are a social, hive- or nest-dwelling variety that might attack anyone getting too close to their nest.

 Amanda Bachmann / SDSU Extension

Wasps receive attention no matter the time of year. However, they are especially noticeable in late summer and early fall. Wasps, such as yellow jackets and paper wasps, have annual nests, so most of the individuals that are active now will not survive the winter. Only the newly produced queens will find a sheltered location to overwinter and begin a new colony in the spring.

Wasps don’t always live in large colonies. There are many species of wasps in South Dakota that are solitary, like cicada killers. The females create and provision nests in the ground, and their young do not emerge as new wasps until the next year. These solitary wasps visit flowers and feed on nectar for energy, and they might be noticed near the entrance to their nest. Some solitary wasps can be over an inch long.

