Today my mind is on agritourism opportunities as I prepare for some upcoming educational and networking opportunities for those who are interested in agritourism. And with the first day of fall quickly approaching, I am also thinking of opportunities to squeeze in some last-minute vacation time. Maybe an agritourism location will be on that list!

What is agritourism? It is what you get when you put the word agriculture and the word tourism together. And I think that is exciting.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments