Chiggers are a persistent summer pest and an arthropod that many people want to get rid of on their lawns. Unfortunately, chiggers are difficult to manage using area-wide treatments. The best way to prevent bites and irritation is to take precautions when entering their territory.

While chiggers are not insects — they have more than six legs — they are arthropods in the class Arachnida. They are mites— not spiders — and if you were to look at them under magnification, you would see eight legs.

