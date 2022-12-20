There has been much discussion about the state of the lamb market and where it’s going to go, but what about the cull ewe market?
From December 2021 through March 2022, South Dakota’s sheep industry saw exceptional prices for cull ewes — approximately averaging $1.62 per pound. Although the remainder of 2022 has not seen prices quite as high, cull ewe prices have remained relatively strong. These volatile times are leaving sheep producers wondering what 2023 has in store.
Many sale barns have had their last sheep sales of 2022. Do you still have some ewes to cull? You may be in luck.
Historically, cull ewe prices peak in February. Waiting to cull ewes on low-cost maintenance rations until prices trend up may help boost your bottom line.
When do you currently cull unwanted ewes? Looking at the 5-year average for cull ewes, prices start to climb starting in November and peak in February. This may open an opportunity to ultrasound and sell open ewes.
Another simple culling criterion may be selling ewes that are in poor condition — i.e., less than body condition score 2.
Following the storm, poor-performing ewes may have declined even further. It requires about 10-12 percent body weight gain to increase one body condition score, meaning significantly more energy and protein-dense feed, which is currently costly. Going into lambing, these low-conditioned ewes have a greater likelihood of lambing troubles and pregnancy toxemia.
Culling open and poor-performing ewes may alleviate feed costs and lambing time stress. There’s no guarantee that prices will rise after the first of the year, but historic trends coupled with declining ewe inventories, and continued ethnic demand supports strong slaughter ewe prices going into 2023.
Jaelyn Whaley is a sheep field specialist at the South Dakota State University Extension.
