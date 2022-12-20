There has been much discussion about the state of the lamb market and where it’s going to go, but what about the cull ewe market?

From December 2021 through March 2022, South Dakota’s sheep industry saw exceptional prices for cull ewes — approximately averaging $1.62 per pound. Although the remainder of 2022 has not seen prices quite as high, cull ewe prices have remained relatively strong. These volatile times are leaving sheep producers wondering what 2023 has in store.

