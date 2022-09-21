Pierre-based farmer Colby Brink told the Capital Journal on Monday that dry conditions in Hughes County have been bad for farmers — “really bad.”

Remaining hopeful for rain, Brink admitted a failed winter wheat crop could be “devastating for South Dakota,” impacting both livestock and bread supply. But he maintained a stoicism typical of farmers.

