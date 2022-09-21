Pierre-based farmer Colby Brink told the Capital Journal on Monday that dry conditions in Hughes County have been bad for farmers — “really bad.”
Remaining hopeful for rain, Brink admitted a failed winter wheat crop could be “devastating for South Dakota,” impacting both livestock and bread supply. But he maintained a stoicism typical of farmers.
“Yeah, we are definitely waiting on some rain, that’s for sure,” Brink said matter-of-factly.
Brink has seen worse and come out alright. He is a partner in KCM Seed, S&B Farming, and has farmed his whole life around Onida, Blunt and Pierre. Speaking to the Capital Journal on Monday, Brink said winter wheat planting had begun about ten days prior “in hopes we would get a rain.” At the time of the interview, planting was still underway.
He didn’t demand a flood — only enough moisture to “swell” the seed, triggering a process called vernalization. The term refers to a combination cold and wet that activates the seed — it’s how “winter” wheat earned its name.
“Then, if we get winter moisture and spring moisture, the winter wheat more than likely will be fine,” Brink said.
According to a study by Michigan State University, winter wheat seed must “imbibe” 35 to 45 percent of its weight in water for germination to occur. “Swell,” the term used by Brink, means the same. Afterwards, vernalization proceeds.
“If we don’t have enough moisture to get the swell, and it doesn’t do anything until next spring, then we could be running into a failed winter wheat crop,” Brink said.
The hard red winter wheat typically grown by Brink is a common staple in the bread market. But according to Brink, the winter-wheat growing area, stretching south to Texas, “has been decimated with droughty conditions the last couple years.”
But the world of the farmer isn’t always straightforward. Sometimes, things look good and turn out bad. Other times, things look bad and turn out fine.
“Overall, this 2022 wheat crop that we raised — the quality was good, the yield was good. In some cases, some guys caught some moisture and they had some of the best yields that they’ve ever raised,” Brink said. “Some guys — even through the drought — were raising average yields. That’s all we can ask for.”
He explained that even a little moisture can carry winter wheat through to the next year, allowing germination, vernalization and emergence.
“But, the problem going into this planting season now, into September — we haven’t got a lot of moisture. We’re planting two inches deep and we’re still setting it in dry dirt,” Brink said.
Still, he added that “some of the best chances at moisture are in the spring” and winter wheat needs only “a little bit of bump” from rain this year to swell. If mother nature provides a little bump this fall, next year’s rain will carry the crop the rest of the way.
“Leave it to the rain of 2023 to determine if we’re gonna have a wheat crop. You know, it’s tough to tell with these yields. The old saying is, ‘plant it in the dust and your bins will bust,’” Brink recalled. “There’s a lot of truth to that. We’ve had years where we planted in really wet soil and didn’t raise a good crop. We’re just hoping that the old adage holds true, and if we’re planting it into the dust then, next year, our bins will bust at harvest time.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.