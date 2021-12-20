Gov. Kristi Noem recommended hiring of “a specialist to work exclusively on cases involving missing or murdered Native Americans” in her Dec. 7 budget address. And like many of Noem’s budget proposals, the move for such a specialist is still taking shape as the opening day for the 97th South Dakota Legislature inches closer.
Native Women’s Society of the Great Plains Director Carmen O’Leary told the Capital Journal she thinks the proposal for such a specialist is “a great idea,” but added that she hopes South Dakota’s Native Americans will be involved in the process.
“For some reason, there seems to be some misunderstanding or lack of knowledge in being able to go forward and wanting a solution to solving these crimes, preventing crimes and prosecuting crimes when the assailants are known,” O’Leary said. “I do hope that there will be some involvement from the communities who will be impacted, which doesn’t seem to happen very often from the State of South Dakota.”
The problem of missing and murdered indigenous people, especially women, is an issue of which O’Leary even notes Pocahontas as an early example.
The South Dakota Attorney General’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse lists missing persons from around South Dakota on its webpage. The clearinghouse listed 97 missing people as of Monday morning, of whom 64 — nearly two-thirds — had their race listed as indigenous.
The Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety, which patrols the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, were listed as the reporting law enforcement agency on 21 of those cases — nearly a quarter. For scale, about one out of nine South Dakotans identified as partly or fully American Indian or Alaska Native in the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau’s 2015-19 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates gave a population of 19,950 people on Pine Ridge, which would equal barely over two percent of South Dakota’s population in 2020.
Still, O’Leary said involvement and input from South Dakota’s Native American community will be key to Noem’s proposed specialist position.
“It would depend on how they proceed and if there is input from the community that is impacted,” O’Leary said.
Noem spokesperson Ian Fury told the Capital Journal on Wednesday that the office of the state Attorney General requested the position be created.
“The position will be paid for with federal funding, and Governor Noem’s budget provides the Attorney General’s office with the FTE and spending authority for the position,” Fury wrote.
According to Noem’s budget proposal, the position would be funded with $84,848 in federal money.
Noem also announced in the address her intent to hire a human trafficking state coordinator under her budget proposal, which further provides for analysts of general crime and Internet crimes against children through the Attorney General’s office, as well as a consumer protection attorney and DNA forensic scientist.
Of the six new full-time positions at the Attorney General’s office that Noem proposed in her budget, only the specialist for cases of missing and murdered Native Americans is funded with federal dollars.
Chief of Staff Tim Bormann of the Office of the South Dakota Attorney General told the Capital Journal that while he couldn’t speak to how the idea originated within the office, officials did take into consideration other states that have taken similar measures.
“At this time the position has been proposed, and the office of the liaison for the same is required under SDCL 23A-28C-16,” Bormann wrote in a Monday email. “There is a price tag attached to that position as well, but that amount has not been funded in our budget as of yet. The individual who staffs this position will be a full-time specialist dealing with missing persons, coordinating state efforts with the United States Attorney’s Office, the US Department of Justice, and both state and tribal law enforcement agencies. In addition that individual will act to pursue federal funding for the office as well. The true scope of duties will be more firmly fleshed out once the funding is established and we are prepared to move forward on the project.”
In Montana, the state Legislature took a similar measure when it passed Hanna’s Act in 2019. That law was named for Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old woman who went missing on the Northern Cheyenne reservation in 2013 and was later found murdered. Montana now employs an entire task force dedicated to missing indigenous persons, which the state’s Department of Justice calls on its website a “hallmark of collaboration and communication needed to improve response to missing Indigenous persons in Montana.”
