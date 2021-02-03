During the Tuesday Pierre City Commission meeting, Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said passenger traffic at the Regional Airport is down in comparison to last year.
Huizenga reported 469 enplanements from the Pierre Regional Airport during the month of January. That’s fewer people than usual for this time of year, but Huizenga said he is hopeful that once the country begins to open back up and vaccinations for COVID are more widespread the enplanements will increase.
In another matter, additions to several plats of land were a significant focus of the meeting.
Five separate plats and their proposed additions were brought to the commission for members' approval in the following areas: Cactus Heights, Brookstone, Wall Plaza, Crested Ridge, and the road expansion of Country Drive to allow for right-of-way traffic. Three of the additions were requested by homeowners wishing to build new homes over multiple lots. The Cactus Heights replat is a swap of odd-shaped land parcels between two neighbors. The Country Drive Loop proposal establishes a right-of-way along the improved street, which will help with street connectivity and improve access to the street.
All of the proposed plats were unanimously approved by the commission.
The commission also approved a public hearing for a petition to vacate the south half of 2nd Street by Lilla May Hunsley, who plans to build a house across two lots and part of the vacant lot.
“I need this house. I will have no steps and I’m getting to the age where that is critical. This lot currently is nothing but a dump for that area, that neighborhood, and I think my home would make a great improvement for that part of the city,” Hunsley told the commission.
She said the home she is building will have a garage at the end of the house rather than in front, which is why she needs the additional footage.
The public hearing is set for 5:45 p.m. Feb. 23.
Additionally during the meeting, the commission approved moving old computer servers to surplus property, at which point they will be donated to Western Dakota Technical College. The commission also approved the International Brotherhood of Electric Union contract for 2021, which included a 3% cost-of-living wage increase, and the International Union of Operating Engineers contract for 2021, which included a 2% cost of living increase and an additional 1% increase for eligible employees.
Also, Commissioner Blake Barringer apprised the commission of the progress with building the new water treatment plant. Concrete wall pours have been continuing, and once underwater divers come in to assess, directional drilling to the new intake location by the railroad bridge can begin. The project is “moving along,” Barringer said.
