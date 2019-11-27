Promoters of Pierre’s first-ever airshow announced last month it would be held July 4th weekend and this week announced plans showing they are moving fast.
Jim Peitz, of Mustang Aviation in Pierre, a veteran flyer in air shows who is a national leader in the events, announced Oct. 22 he planned to bring one to Pierre next summer. One of his steps, he told the City Commission then, would be to form a citizens committee. This week he announced that Jamie and Paula Huizenga would co-chair the committee.
Jamie Huizenga is an insurance agent and City Commissioner who is a flying enthusiast. Paula Huizenga is an engineer with the state’s transportation department. Their son, Caleb, who just started at SDSU in civil engineering, also just earned his private flying license in August.
“I’m not a pilot but my dad was a pilot,” Jamie Huizenga told the Capital Journal. “I spent a lot of time flying with my dad when I was a kid. I went to several air shows as a kid. So airplanes and air shows have been a part of my life since childhood. I have a lot of passion for flying, for the Pierre airport and now this air show.”
Huizenga said Peitz is the man behind the air show.
“This is his baby,” Huizenga said. Not only is it a volunteer-led plan that will not tap public money aside from some traffic management, Peitz himself is investing a lot of himself and his assets in toward pulling the big event together, Huizenga said. “But he probably won’t say much about that,” Huizenga said.
That’s right, Peitz won’t. But he does say that others are stepping forward.
“We have got offers from some folks in Pierre to help, with services and financing,” Peitz told the Capital Journal.
He’s been involved in air shows all over the nation for 30 years and knows many pilots and owners of aircraft.
“I just hung up from talking with an admiral about some Navy assets,” he said on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
He and Huizenga are filling the slots on the organizing committee and talking about budget, but there’s no figures yet to announce, Peitz says.
“We just picked the name yesterday,” he said.
Jamie and Paula Huizenga tabbed it “Let Freedom Fly International Air Show.,” linked obviously to the Independence Day date. That works out great logistically, Huizenga has said, because July 4 is a Saturday; the show is scheduled for July 4-5.
But it’s likely that, like many air shows, displays of parked, or “static” aircraft will begin drawing people by Thursday, July 2, Peitz says.
They figure 5,000 to 10,000 people may hit town for the event.
It’s a community-wide, even regional, event, not just a Pierre deal, Huizenga said, “I’ve talked to Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson.” Fort Pierre is famous for its July 4th rodeo. The air show is slated for early afternoon, Huizenga said. So a city parade in the morning, and the rodeo in the evening can be part of the day for air show fans, Huizenga said.
“We are not competing with Fort Pierre, we are actually working together to have the timing of these events so we bring in more people. Everybody should benefit with more people in town.”
Peitz’s next main move is Vegas. “The week of December 8 we go to our annual International Council of Air Shows convention in Las Vegas,” Peitz said. It’s held Dec. 9-12 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.
This time, what happens in Vegas may not stay there but come to Pierre.
“That’s where we will start looking for some specific aircraft,” he said. “We have already signed up some individual acts for the show. There will be a heavy presence of World War II aircraft. Some of the Texas Flying Legends out of Houston, we have already spoken to. We have a commitment for the Dakota Kid II P-51 Mustang.”
Dakota Kid II is a World War II fighter re-conditioned and painted to be a replica of the Dakota Kid P-51 — with the 12-cylinder, 1,200 HP engine — flown by Noble Peterson in the war.
Peterson grew up in New England in southwest North Dakota and lived in Lemmon, South Dakota, after the war. He flew the Dakota Kid on 106 missions in 1944 and 1945 out of England.
“We are going to have a P-40 War Hawk.” Peitz also expects a Spitfire and a Wildcat may be looping at the show.
“By mid-week (at the convention in Las Vegas) we will have some more announcements,” he said. “We will have an air boss who will be inducted into the Air Show Hall of Fame. Wayne Boggs, of Tampa, Florida.” The air boss becomes the air controller for the myriad of aircraft buzzing around an air show, including taking over the air controlling at the Pierre Regional Airport’s terminal during the show.
That will involve probably one flight from or to Denver by SkyWest/United Express.
The air show announcer, out of Cincinnati, and a state-of-the-art sound system that will ensure everyone can hear the announcer have been tabbed, Peitz said.
“It’s going to be pretty cool,” he said. “It’s going to be a first-class deal.”
