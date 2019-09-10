Albina B. Stageberg, 106, of Pierre, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Lutheran Memorial Church. Inurnment will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Albina Bisek Stageberg was born September 18, 1912 on a farm near New Effington, SD, where she grew up the second-youngest of 7 children. On June 29, 1935, she married Carroll Stageberg, also of New Effington, and they established residence in Pierre, where Carroll was employed by the State Highway Dept. After renting a few years and giving birth to two children, they bought a modest home on East Missouri Avenue, which they renovated and improved over the years, and Albina occupied until her death. She called it her "little piece of heaven." Two more children were born in the forties, and in 1952, Albina and Carroll secured an A&W Root Beer franchise, built a drive-in on North Euclid and operated it from late spring to early fall every year until 1971. Albina bore the lion's share of the burden of that operation, but formed many long-lasting cherished relationships with the employees, mostly young "car hops" and kitchen help.
The Stagebergs have always been members of Lutheran Memorial Church, and over the years Albina served on committees, taught Sunday School, and served countless funeral luncheons with the ladies of the church.
Albina was a woman of strong Christian faith. She loved children, dancing, poetry (she could still recite perfectly), watching birds, her dog "Gypsy," and music of all kinds-- especially the music performed by members of her family. She loved to travel, visiting family, and enjoyed several trips in their motor home, primarily during the 1970s. Deeply patriotic, she had great respect and appreciation for members of the U.S. Armed Forces and law enforcement, and she loved "Old Glory," the American Flag.
Over the past 16 years, Albina spent winters with her daughter Cheryl and Cheryl's husband, Joe Swenson, in the Phoenix area, where they own a home; every spring they have returned to Pierre for the summer. Over the past several years, her daughter Cheryl was her primary caregiver, constant companion, and loving soul mate.
Albina was preceded in death by all immediate family members, an infant grandson Timmy, her husband Carroll of 55 years, and her daughter Darline. She is survived by her son Richard and his wife Margaret (Humphrey) of Mineral, Virginia; son Dale and his wife Kathy (Scott) of Plano, Texas; daughter Cheryl and her husband Joe Swenson, and all 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Albina was love personified; a totally selfless person with countless friends and acquaintances, both locally and in the Phoenix area. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and sharp wit. She leaves a huge hole in her community, and especially within her adoring family.
Memorials may be directed to Countryside Hospice, 415 S Crow Street, Pierre, South Dakota 57501. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
