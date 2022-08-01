Alex Green’s passion is baseball, yet the 5-year-old will never get to play.

Alex is confined to a wheelchair and unable to talk due to a genetic disorder diagnosed in fewer than 400 people worldwide. But on Friday, Alex received a gift from Make-A-Wish — the Switch Hitter, a baseball bat attached to his wheelchair that he swings with the click of a button.

