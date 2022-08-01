Alex Green’s passion is baseball, yet the 5-year-old will never get to play.
Alex is confined to a wheelchair and unable to talk due to a genetic disorder diagnosed in fewer than 400 people worldwide. But on Friday, Alex received a gift from Make-A-Wish — the Switch Hitter, a baseball bat attached to his wheelchair that he swings with the click of a button.
More than 200 people gathered in the Stanley Elementary School gymnasium for the gift’s presentation to Alex and his Fort Pierre family.
“We hope your wish gives you strength in your battle,” Sue Salter, president and chief financial officer for Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana, a nonprofit that grants wishes to children with critical illnesses, said.
Alex’s adoptive father Tyler Green expressed his gratitude.
“We are so blessed to live in the community of Fort Pierre,” Tyler said. “There’s nowhere else in the world I would want to raise my children.”
Tyler’s co-worker Steve Rhoades designed something similar for his grandson, who is also confined to a wheelchair. The boy’s father, Dustin Rhoades, owns Ability Tech, a company that invents adaptive technology for people with disabilities. Dustin Rhoades built the Switch Hitter batting apparatus.
Tyler, 48, and his wife, Stacey, 51, took Alex in as a foster child when he was 13 weeks old. At the time, he had not been diagnosed with the disorder known as Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome.
“He had a really hard first year of life,” Tyler said. “When we got him, he only weighed 16 pounds. He had a broken arm and broken rib. He was just like an empty shell. He didn’t smile or show emotion.”
The Greens had Alex undergo genetic testing.
“We could see (a problem) from the time we got him, he was non-verbal,” Tyler said. “He was like a newborn at 13 months old.”
The disorder causes moderate to severe intellectual disabilities and problems with movement. This condition, which occurs exclusively in males, disrupts development of the brain from before birth.
As Alex gets older, he may develop joint deformities called contractures, which restrict the movement of certain joints. Abnormal muscle stiffness, muscle weakness and involuntary movements of the arms and legs will limit mobility.
Those with the disorder have shortened lives.
“Typically it’s anywhere from early pre-teens to teenage years,” Tyler said. “But they have found a couple who lived well into their 20s.”
After the diagnosis, the Greens wanted to adopt Alex — a process that took nearly three years.
“We loved him and I think he came to us at a time when we didn’t really realize (we needed him),” Tyler said. “We needed him as much as he needed us.”
The Greens are not strangers to raising a disabled child or adoption. They have seven children.
Their oldest biological child, Ty, was born with cerebral palsy. The 31-year-old is also confined to a wheelchair.
“The doctors said he would live to be 9,” Green said.
The couple also adopted Phillip, 12; A.J., 11; and Millie, 9. Their biological sons Wyatt, 26, and his wife, Taylor, and Clayton, 22, and his wife, Kaylee, and four grandchildren complete the family.
Caring for Alex has been a challenge at times, yet his adoptive family doesn’t see it that way.
“He’s had extended hospital stays and was at the children’s hospital on a ventilator and not doing well because of the rarity of his disorder,” Tyler Green, who works for the state Department of Transportation, said. His wife works for the state Department of Revenue.
“Our belief is that God gave him to us for one purpose — to make his life the best life we can make for him as long as God decides he will be with us.”
Alex goes to Stanley Elementary.
“He has become like a rock star at school,” Green said. “The third- and fourth-grade classes would sing to him. Now you can hear him giggle.”
