Alice L. West, 92

Alice L. West, 92, of Onida, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Onida, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will be in the Onida Cemetery. A prayer service will be 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with visitation one hour prior, all at the church.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Alice’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)

Tags

Load comments