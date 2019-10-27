Pierre Regional Airport conducted a full-scale aircraft emergency exercise this past Thursday evening on Oct. 24 with almost all the trimmings.
The airport here, in accordance with FAA Part 139, is a Class I airport with an Airport Rescue and Fire-Fighting rating of A according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
This means because only certain airplanes are rated to land, the fire and rescue response teams therefore only need to have certain qualifications, tools and equipment.
Whatever comes their way, they are ready, Cory Hoffrogge Pierre FD deputy chief and main coordinator of the ARFF at Pierre Regional Airport said. Both fire jobs are part of two separate entities where Hoffrogge performs duties in an all-volunteer fire service.
At the practice event Pierre Fire Department and Fort Pierre Fire Department showed up to help disperse water, can-opener a car with the jaws of life, and assist in the learning event alongside the airport’s fire crews.
Pierre Police Department helped out and created a perimeter, blocking off access to the airport’s roads during the event. If it was a real event, the police would control the entrance and egress of emergency vehicles. For this event, they mostly just kept people who didn’t need to be there out of the way.
As well, two paramedic crews from American Medical Response participated by running a triage and simulated the pre-intake of patients after their initial labeling. Patients are labeled by firefighters green for healthy (there aren’t often many in triage), yellow for wounded but not an immediate threat to expire, red for needs help immediately, and black for don’t expend to much time after a resuscitation attempt because people who are still alive need help.
Pierre Fire assistant chief Paula Tronvold wanted more people on the action, so she put a call into Fort Pierre Fire, and they came out.
“If it was a real event you would’ve had every engine in 100 miles,” Hoffrogge said.
Along with all the fire crews, some of the young fire cadets assisted by being what is called “walking wounded” for they event. This entails getting painted in makeup to simulate injuries. It even included a couple prosthetic rubber props. A week from Halloween, the cadets could have doubled as zombies after their makeup and rubber attachments were donned.
Laney Voidt, 16, was happy to be participating. “I get to be a victim,” Voidt said. “See what they do during real fires.”
To simulate a downed plane, there was a short bus, complete with makeshift ramp, like a plane might have for the firefighters to enter and again exit the back of the vehicle.
First, the airport’s team sprayed water on the trouble area, and out came more trucks, from the Capital area. Firefighters dismounted and began to finalize their equipment and help each other before moving in teams to their pre-designated assignments.
Everyone has a job to do and this is the time to learn, explains Chuck “Zippy” Kevghas of Pierre’s Engine 4 while running a fill station a couple hundred yards from the scene of the fire.
Engine 4’s job is to fill everyone up as they come through. They run a hose from the hydrant to a coupling unit designed to push water into trucks and fill them. They also have a 3,000 gallon “swimming pool” reservoir they can inflate and fill up in anticipation of needing to distribute more water, or in the case of being nowhere near a hydrant, they become the hydrant.
Pierre Regional’s, Pierre’s and Fort Pierre’s engines all made circles from the mock fire, back to Engine 4 for fill-ups, and back to the scene.
Because more than 10,000 people moved through the airport, called enplanements, the government will continue to fund $1 million dollars towards the airport’s expenses, as opposed to $150,000 for less than 10,000 enplanements.
The all-hands practice is only required every three years by the FAA.
In the after-action report, called an AAR, everyone who participated, sat and discussed, “what went well, what went wrong, what could be done to improve the action, what should be sustained and continued?”
The biggest take away from the event, other than giving some newcomers to volunteering some good experience, was they all, the assistant chief, deputy chief, police chief, paramedics and all involved, wanted more bodies working at the practice.
“It went well,” Hoffrogge said.
