All in agreement, no nay sayers
The Hughes County Commission open meeting went smoothly from open to close Monday October 7 in the Hughes County Court building with not a nay in sight.
New business looked at included: a sanitary district update, a mower and tractor purchase, Blunt Highway shop repair, an Oahe Electric easement request, some zoning and personnel additions.
The sanitation summary dealt with the county’s desire to run their own water and sanitation system. Which after some ageing, could use a little work. The issue is whether a county can run a state-run service.
With a law called the “Dillon Rule,” designed only allow a county to engage in activity only if it expressly granted by the state, according to the agenda provided. The county has found they are unable to find a statue which specifically allows a county to operate a water and sewer system.
Spring creek and the attached lagoon are slotted to be inspected and a contractor will be arriving “soon” to assess what needs to be done to repair the water tower on site, according to the agenda.
A Case IH Maxxum 150 Active Drive 4 tractor and a 60 inch Side and 60 inch rear mower, supplied by Titan Machinery for $93,825 and Diamond Mowers for $40,819 respectively. The total was $134,644 and approved. They will be delivered next year.
The Blunt Highway shop was damaged by hail earlier in the summer and the cost for repair is estimated at $47,549. The amount is just below the the bid limit and there is no second proposal in the works, according to the meeting agenda. Insurance claims adjusters have noted the amount will cover the repairs, minus the deductible.
Oahe Electric has requested an easement at the county highway shop. Currently with power lines above ground to the north and east, they are looking to move the lines underground.
As well, the Hughes County Courthouse is looking at a third-floor remodel. According to the scuttlebutt in the room, some folks don’t like wallpaper.
Both agendas and meeting minutes can be found online at the Hughes County website.
Meetings are held the first and third Monday’s of the month at 5:30 p.m. and the public is allowed to address the commission for three-minute sessions in the beginning of the meeting.
