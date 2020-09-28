COVID-19 cases in South Dakota’s K-12 schools continue to increase, as there are now active infections in all Pierre schools. Meanwhile, cases at colleges, universities and technical schools have plummeted, according to data updated weekly by the South Dakota Department of Health.
In the Pierre School District, seven students and four staff members district-wide have active COVID-19 infections. As of Monday, the infections are as follows:
T.F. Riggs High School -- two students and two staff members are battling active infections;
Georgia Morse Middle School -- one student and one staff member have active cases;
Kennedy Elementary School -- one student and one staff member currently have COVID-19;
Jefferson Elementary School -- one student is infected, while there are no active cases for staff members; and
- Buchanan Elementary School -- two students and zero staff members are infected with COVID-19.
Thirty-eight students and six staff members in the Pierre School District have recovered.
Late last week, district Superintendent Kelly Glodt said masks would be required for those at both Riggs and Georgia Morse at this time to help contain the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, on the west side of the Missouri River, Stanley County students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Thursday.
“Classes are a go,” Stanley County Superintendent Daniel Hoey told the Capital Journal on Monday of the planned Thursday return.
The Fort Pierre elementary, middle school and high school went to exclusive remote learning on Sept. 21. “COVID has made its arrival in the Stanley County School District,” Hoey told the Capital Journal, “both in a positive test and in the practice of quarantining. We chose to move to a distance learning format.”
As he had earlier said on Sept. 21, Hoey on Monday said, “Classes will begin on Thursday, Oct. 1, in normal fashion at the normal times."
He added that parents and students should check the school website, social media, and email updates from teachers and building principals.
Hoey reiterated, “Use of masks is required when social distancing is not possible.”
Statewide Numbers and Women's Prison
For K-12 schools across South Dakota, the department of health on Monday reported 1,271 cases, 400 of which are active, for the week of Sept. 20-26. This is up from 285 active infections the previous week. There were 347 new cases reported last week. Of the 1,271 total cases, 968 are students and 406 are staff, up from 674 students and 289 staff last week. The number of schools with three or more cases has also risen, from 28 last week to 38 this week.
“We have a strong focus on working with our K-12 schools and making sure that those students can access learning safely...with a priority on those close contacts,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said during Monday’s news conference.
Only 95 new cases were reported among South Dakota’s higher education institutions for the week of Sept. 20-26, and there are only 150 active cases statewide, up from 129 the previous week. The total number of cases in higher education is 1,329, 1,263 of which are students and 66 of which are staff, and 1,179 of the total cases are recovered.
The University of South Dakota, in partnership with the state department of health, will begin free, voluntary testing of randomly selected asymptomatic students and staff to “determine the background rate of COVID-19 and identify where those cases are located on USD’s Vermillion campus,” according to a press release. The university divided the campus into cohorts of people who spend the most time together, and a percentage of those students will be tested every week.
State department of health officials said they were not aware of what individual actions can account for the declines in college cases while K-12 cases continue to climb, but that “differences in care-seeking behavior” among young adults could lead to lower testing rates for the higher education demographic.
At the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, there were 84 active infections as of the Monday news conference. In the main prison, 70 inmates and two staff members tested positive and one inmate has recovered, according to data from the Department of Corrections. In Unit E, two inmates tested positive. In the Pierre Community Work Center, 113 inmates and seven staff members tested positive for COVID, with 102 inmates and four staff members recovered.
As of Monday morning’s news conference, the state department of health reported 198 new total cases, 15 new hospitalizations and 159 recoveries. That brings the total number of cases in South Dakota to 21,738, 3,828 of which are active infections and 17,692 of which are recovered. There are currently 209 hospitalizations and 218 deaths statewide.
Health officials said they are “working hard” toward increasing testing volumes for COVID-19.
“That will continue to be a priority for us,” State Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. “We want to really encourage anybody who shows symptoms of COVID or has been identified as a close contact to seek that testing so that we can help people isolate if needed and try to contain COVID as much as we can.”
The September goal for testing was 44,233 tests, which was exceeded by 157%, but the high rate of positive results necessitates increased testing volumes to try to contain the virus’s spread. A positivity rate of 10% or more should be avoided, Clayton said during Monday’s press conference. The test positivity rate for the last week in South Dakota was 13.8%, according to data from the state health department.
The health department continues to emphasize the importance of individual precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing or staying home when possible or if ill, as well as frequent hand washing.
Staff Writer Del Bartels (del.bartels@capjournal.com) contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.