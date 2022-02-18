Despite several teams leaving the Expedition League, and a cloud of doubt hanging in the air, the 2022 Pierre Trappers season will get underway with Opening Day scheduled for May 24.
In 2021, the Expedition League had 12 teams. In 2022, the league is down to four teams with the Trappers, Sioux Falls Sunfish, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and the newly added Red River Pilots. Teams like the Spearfish Sasquatch, Hastings Sodbusters, Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo and more exited the Expedition League to form the Independence Baseball League. The Expedition League in turn filed a lawsuit against the teams that have left the Expedition League.
According to a press release by the Expedition League, the lawsuit was brought on to protect the Expedition League, including its corporate partners, fans, players, coaches and communities. The suit, which was sent to the Capital Journal by Expedition League owner Steve Wagner, states that thousands of dollars are owed by the teams that left the Expedition League via their affiliation agreements. The defendants in the lawsuit are planning on filing an answer and counterclaim.
“We believe that, when the facts are presented, the Expedition League’s claims will be dismissed,” Hastings Sodbusters owners Bryan Frew and Scott Galusha said in a statement on the Hastings Sodbusters Facebook page.
Despite the litigation hanging overhead, Wagner told the Capital Journal the 2022 season was always going to happen for the Trappers and the rest of the Expedition League’s teams.
“Our season has never been in doubt,” Wagner said. “We’ve been working and planning throughout the offseason. I’m very excited about the upcoming season of fun Trappers baseball. I’ll have some very special and exciting news for the people of Pierre and Fort Pierre that I’ll be able to share with you all in the next coming days.”
The Trappers have announced the hiring of head coach Jamy Habeger and assistant coach Monterio May, as well as the signing of 10 players. Haberger was the assistant coach last season, while May was the head coach. Now, the roles are switched.
“A good baseball coach can change a game,” Habeger said in regards to the upcoming season. “A great baseball coach can change a life. I’m looking forward to coming back to Pierre.”
The attendance at Trappers games has fluctuated since the team’s first season in 2018. Attendance was at an all time high in 2019 before hitting an all time low in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 season saw an uptick in attendance, but a decline in record and local players coming back to Pierre to play for the hometown team.
One area of concern for the Trappers and the rest of the Expedition League, as well as all of collegiate summer baseball is the need for adequate housing and food for players. The Mining City Tommyknockers, a 2021 Expedition League team from Butte, folded after players had enough of the lack of housing and quality food. As of Friday afternoon, the Trappers were without a general manager. Last season’s general manager Kelcy Nash resigned at the end of the season. One important duty of the general manager is to find host families. The Capital Journal talked to a few people who’ve been host families, with all of them having glowing reviews.
“We’ve had a great experience hosting players for all four seasons so far,” Jason Dodson said. “We actually still keep in contact with all of them. They really enjoy the area, and they usually come back to visit. I’ve learned through the years of hosting interns, pages, exchange students and baseball players that in order for it to be successful, you have to be an open person or family. You have to be willing to take the overwhelmingly good with the few bad moments. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
The Lutmer family has hosted players, as well as their kids Jordan and Jessica, who’ve done a variety of things to help the Trappers out, from playing music in between innings to running the scoreboard. Jill Lutmer said the players kinda just show up on their doorstep.
“I wouldn’t have traded the experience for anything,” Lutmer said. “I loved having every one of them. We have some life-long friendships with the players and their families.”
A 2022 schedule has yet to be announced.
