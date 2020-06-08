'All The Right Moves': South Dakota law enforcement recruits learn defense tactics

The South Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pierre trains three classes of recruits per year, with approximately 40 recruits per class. Though some subjects can be taught remotely, as during COVID-19, the academy is the sole location for hands-on aspects of the required course.
All full-time and part-time law enforcement officers, including elected officers, must complete the Basic Certification Course, which is 520 hours. The average day starts around 5:30-6 a.m. with physical training and continues to around 5 p.m. Evenings are for private study.
The current law enforcement recruits, dismissed in March because of the COVID situation, continued training online. They returned to the academy June 1 to continue hands-on sessions, which include defensive tactics, firearms, Emergency Vehicle Operator Course training, and scenario-based situations, said Chad Mosteller, head of law enforcement training. “Our defensive tactic instructors, they live it, they teach it. They train recruits how to control a subject while maintaining a degree of safety for the officer and the detainee,” “When trained, it is amazing how little is needed to get someone to be compliant without hurting them.”
“We train our officers to subdue, but not do immeasurable harm. As an officer, you must keep yourself safe. The awareness of possibly doing harm is part of our safety training,” said Tim Bormann, chief of staff for the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “The instructors train slowly, methodically, to get hold of the detainee and apply the handcuffs the safest way for the officer and for the person, then get them into a quieter setting.”
Law enforcement training is consistent in South Dakota, with the same instructors at the one and only academy.
“We emphasize that we are here to serve. There is a significance between defensive tactics, staying engaged and de-escalating the situation. We are always modifying to improve safety. We increase confidence and officer presence,,” said Waylon Eckert, a 20-year-plus retired U.S. Marine who is the academy’s training coordinator through the Human Factors Research Group.
“Most of our law enforcement agencies are small, so most officers have to deal with multiple people in many situations,” said Lesley Farmen. With 21 years of law enforcement, and nine years doing training, she has been training at the academy in Pierre for five years.
“This course is probably the very first time for these recruits experiencing self-defense and situation-control physical contact. They think about and think about it, and now feel it — controlled aggression. They train to apply force out of control, not out of anger or being afraid. We spend much more time in de-escalating scenes,” Farmen added.
“Officers get injured frequently to some degree (mostly strained muscles, twists and bruises). The greater injuries are documented by their agencies,” Eckert said. “We know we are training them in time-compressed, multiple-levels of possibly life-threatening interactions. We train for the human factor; using research when fear and adrenaline kick into stress. We start off very slowly to master techniques geared toward a high-stress environment. It is not competitive fighting. The entire program is appropriate response to resistance.”
Eckert and Farmen begin instruction at a slow, almost kindergarten-like, speed. They train how to safely handcuff someone when that person is compliant, then when that person is somewhat compliant but insistent on telling their story, to when that person is absolutely not compliant.
“Remember, if you are within 6 feet of your subject, you had better be hands-on and in control,” Eckert instructs. “Just like handcuffing, you have to adjust depending on the body type — a very small person against a very large person. I don’t want you walking around them; pull them in and lock them up.”
During this day’s class, Eckert illustrated a hold that, rather than needing 140 pounds of pressure, needs only 40 pounds, as long as one knows the right angle and direction. If you want the person to turn left, but your hold is stronger and it is safer to turn right, he instructs to then turn right three-quarters the way around. Developing muscle-memory, each recruit practiced each move, each hold and each pressure point hundreds of times, partnering with many different-sized other recruits.
““At level one, move in and you still have the option to disengage and back up. Don’t be ‘out here’ — that’s just holding onto someone; be in close nice and tight. They might seem compliant, but they have the potential of resisting. Pay attention to your hands. Begin at the other person’s shoulder and work you way down,” Eckert said. “I can be escalating my control ‘here’ without throwing him down. Then, dig into the nerve with your fingers, C-clamp along the elbow — there they have less muscle which you have to fight. When they are compliant and you’re standing them upright, you don’t want to let go.”
“These techniques are for an officer of any size to safely control someone of any size,” Eckert said.
In the over-and-over practices to build muscle-memory, the recruits rotated to other partners to give size-difference experience.
“If you don’t get immediate response to a pressure point, go on to another,” Eckert said.
“Psycho resistance — use a distraction technique. It doesn’t take a lot.”
Eckert bumps the volunteer recruit’s outer thigh with his knee.
“You bump and drive, but do not let go, and his weight is on his other leg. I just want him to stop thinking about fighting. I don’t need to drop him to the ground. Say, ‘calm down, don’t fight me again, understand.’ I want this to be a one-hand technique. If you are in a domestic dispute, the spouse might also come at you, and you need your other hand free.”
“While holding him, if he starts to make a tightened fist, this tells you he wants to fight AND that he has been here before — and perhaps has similar training,” warned Eckert. “If you do something such as a pressure point and it doesn’t work, don’t try it again. Do something else. You never know what you are going to get until it’s hands-on. Personally I am not a fan of wasted movement. You will do thousands of these practices, and will figure out which is best for you (as in which of your legs to use in delivering a leg bump),” Eckert said.
“If this isn’t working — say they are inebriated or trained — then this is not where you want to be. Use your environment — a wall, a car — or take him off balance. With this move (and he illustrates it on a volunteer who will then practice it hundreds of times) see how much wrist there is to cuff?! Then you can back up because you have control.”
At the end of self-defense training, each recruit faces their final “dynamic simulation.” During this, they wear a helmet and a red, padded safety outfit ‘like a wrestling mat that is trying to crush you.’ Running a lengthy obstacle course of stairs, crawling, extreme noise and distractions, they immediately face an ‘unruly assailant’ (Eckert himself) and must save a civilian dummy. Most recruits, even after over 40 hours of extreme self-defense and control training, end the dynamic simulation by puking from sheer exhaustion.
However, it proves to each recruit their muscle-memory, their situational training and their professional confidence.
