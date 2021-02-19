It’s a chilly Wednesday morning and a light wind is blowing the snow around outside, but Connie Carlisle hardly notices. She’s too busy preserving history.
Carlisle, board treasurer for the Verendrye Museum, is tackling a donated vintage leather coat with a cleaning cloth. Half is in great shape, the other half has seen better days. But it’s history, and she and the board think it’s worth the effort.
So does the City of Fort Pierre, which has put just over $411,000 into renovations on a building it owns that has housed the museum for more than 50 years. The museum board has put in another $100,000.
What does a half-million dollars get you? For the Verendrye, it means cooling and heating for the first time, new windows, ADA compliance and thick walls full of insulation. Add to that new flooring in the front and back, removal of a stage and — coming soon — painting, a bit of roof work, finishing off the tuckpointing and other odds and ends that should put the cap on the three-year project by late summer.
Volunteers pushed all the exhibits to the middle of the room, covered them in plastic and closed the museum on Labor Day 2018 in anticipation of the renovations. Today, they’re busy doing inventory on about 4,000 items as they cautiously move exhibits back into place. The goal is to hold an open house around Labor Day to give residents a peek at the overhauled building and all the local history inside. But the building itself has its own story.
Back to the ’30s
When you drive by the Verendrye Museum for the first time there’s a good chance the building will catch your eye.
The stately, dark brick makes a stunning background for the sky-high arching doorway crowned with a star.
The building went up in the 1930s as one of thousands of WPA projects across the nation during the Depression. Fort Pierre had a 20 percent unemployment rate and the jobs were welcomed.
The building was constructed downtown as a community hall and still has the original ticket booth just inside the front doors. You name it, the Verendrye hosted it — plays, dances, public meetings and even a few basketball games after the local school burned down in 1940. The original wooden floors have even seen a few roller skaters through the years.
It housed an American Legion Post for a while before giving way to the museum in the late 1960s. The Verendrye Museum filed Articles of Incorporation in 1967, board president Deb Schiefelbein said. It moved into the building within a year or two, and it was placed on the National Historic Register in 2017.
The non-profit museum has a 30-year lease with the city and no plans to buy the building because they have their hands in five properties in one way or another.
The ceiling and most of the flooring is original but nearly everything in between is new, including a staircase that replaced a ladder to the balcony and a handicap-accessible bathroom up front.
What’s inside
The artifacts themselves come from lots of places. A fundraiser years ago brought in 111 hats hung on hickory pegs along two walls of the museum, and there’s room for more if you have twenty bucks. A notebook tells the stories of the people who owned them, including 1972 Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern.
The newly renovated space inside won’t hold more items. In fact, Schiefelbein and Carlisle said they lost about 500 square feet of the 4,500-square-foot building as walls were built out to allow for the insulation. Everything must earn its way in, and the volunteers have to be more picky about what they’ll accept from donors.
An iron lung and artifacts dug up from the dirt — everything from nails to Native American stone tools — are a shoo-in to be displayed, along with clothing, photos and murals.
What won’t make it are a couple of human skulls Schiefelbein found four or five years ago wrapped in newspaper and stuffed in a box.
"That was a real surprise and real unusual,” she says.
They were turned over to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who said they could have been victims of polio or smallpox.
The museum, named for two French brothers, also includes a replica of a lead plate the men buried in a hillside to claim the area for France in 1743. The plate was discovered in 1913 by three teenagers playing on the hill and today the original is in the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
About the money
The museum is free and takes donations from visitors. That brings in roughly $500 of the $22,000 annual revenue the museum sees, Schiefelbein says. The city pays the heating and cooling bill, another investment in its own history.
Memberships and fundraisers help keep fresh paint on the wall and exhibits looking sharp. Grants are crucial, Schiefelbein says, listing some of the benefactors: Fort Pierre Community Foundation, Rotary Club, Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Fort Pierre Tourism Council, Stanley County and the Fort Pierre Development Corporation.
The museum is open Memorial Day through Labor Day, and that likely won’t change. Visitors can see museum displays at the Fort Pierre Log Cabin Center nearby year-round.
The open house this summer is a goal, not a promise.
"We have to see how things fall together,” Schiefelbein says. "Everything in the museum is broken or needs to be fixed or worked on. That's what takes most of the time."
Carlisle doesn’t seem to mind. She walks through the museum pointing out pieces as if they were friends. Nearly everything holds a memory of how they received it, restored it or simply visitors’ reactions.
Some of the memories of the museum aren’t so good, like the vehicle that rolled through the front doors years ago or the sweltering summer days when the temperature inside would climb close to 100, scaring off museum-goers.
But there are plenty of good ones, too, including the story of a local guy whose dad ushered him and his friends inside to wax the floors with gunnysacks decades ago. The museum still has the wax can.
“There’s just too much history here to let it go,” Carlisle says. “We’re hoping some young people will step up and take over.”
That’s just what she did. Her mother-in-law, Marie Carlisle, was one of the museum’s founders.
“She would have been proud of this,” she says.
