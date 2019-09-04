The annual District 3 fall meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, in Pierre for Legionnaires from Hughes, Hyde, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Gregory, Lyman, Tripp and Hand counties.

A social will begin at noon., with the meeting starting at 1 p.m.

State Commander Fred Nelson of Spearfish will conduct the meeting and will outline his “Carry on the Legacy” program for the 2019 — 2020 American Legion year. State Commander Nelson will be assisted by State Membership Chairman Ed Stringer of Hartford.

The District 3 Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 1 p.m. the same day in the post home.

