The annual District 3 fall meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, in Pierre for Legionnaires from Hughes, Hyde, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Gregory, Lyman, Tripp and Hand counties.
A social will begin at noon., with the meeting starting at 1 p.m.
State Commander Fred Nelson of Spearfish will conduct the meeting and will outline his “Carry on the Legacy” program for the 2019 — 2020 American Legion year. State Commander Nelson will be assisted by State Membership Chairman Ed Stringer of Hartford.
The District 3 Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 1 p.m. the same day in the post home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.