When Hughes County voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, they will see a question on the ballot for creating an ambulance district.
Although the district is a dead issue, the decision to withdraw the question from the ballot came after the county printed 11,000 ballots, Hughes County Auditor Thomas Oliva said.
Reprinting the ballots would have cost another $5,000, Oliva said.
“That’s quite an expense to put on the county,” he said on Monday. “I didn’t see a need to have that done.”
Election workers will still count the ambulance district votes.
“The information will be nice to get a gauge for (what voters think about) forming a district,” Oliva said.
In August, Hughes and Stanley counties and the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre proposed increasing property taxes to pay for American Medical Response ambulance service after their subsidies nearly tripled from 2022. They also agreed to let the voters decide on whether or not to support the new tax.
AMR for the last five years has charged the both cities and counties a total of $135,000 annually to respond to medical emergencies and expects to lose $1 million over the life of the contract. The five-year agreement expires at the end of the year.
The municipalities’ and counties’ costs for next year are expected to increase to a total of $415,000.
Right now, Pierre pays 40 percent of the tab, Hughes 36 percent, Fort Pierre 13 percent and Stanley County 11 percent.
If a majority of voters had approved the measure establishing an ambulance district, it was estimated the owner of a $250,000 property would pay $48 a year in property taxes for the service. The assessment would have been included with 2023 taxes to be paid in 2024. The assessment applied to the entire property and not just a home on the structure, impacting large landowners in rural parts of the county.
After both counties and cities agreed to leave the decision up to the voters, the Stanley County Commission in September reversed course, dropping its support for creating the taxing district.
Hughes County couldn’t proceed because the resolutions were with both counties. Officials would have to start over, but it was too late to do so before the General Election since early voting started on Sept. 23.
Since then, Stanley County and Fort Pierre have entered into five-year agreements with AMR, which include 3 percent annual increases and no property tax increase.
Stanley County Auditor Phil Burtch said the county will pay $46,000 in 2023, up from $15,000 in 2022.
“We made small cuts from all departments to make up the difference,” Burtch said. “Our levy went down a little bit.”
Fort Pierre will pay $53,950 in 2023, up from $17,550. The city will use General Fund revenues, which come from property and sales taxes, Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen said.
Hughes County has not approved a new contract with AMR, but has until the end of the year, County Manager Lori Jacobson said.
The county budgeted $116,000 in its 2022 budget to pay for the service and $155,000 for next year.
Pierre has yet to act on a contract, but it should come before the commission soon, city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said on Monday. The city budgeted $54,000 for 2022 and $166,000 for 2023.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.