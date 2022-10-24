AMR
Buy Now

The question about creating a tax district to pay for ambulance service is on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot in Hughes County, although the district is no longer under consideration.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

When Hughes County voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, they will see a question on the ballot for creating an ambulance district.

Although the district is a dead issue, the decision to withdraw the question from the ballot came after the county printed 11,000 ballots, Hughes County Auditor Thomas Oliva said.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments