Dana Iversen will pay more property taxes than most if voters support creating an ambulance district in Hughes and Stanley counties and Pierre and Fort Pierre.
The owner of a 13,000-acre family ranch in the far reaches of Stanley County, Iversen, however, is okay with it.
“No one hates raising taxes more than me,” the Stanley County Commissioner said during a Wednesday public hearing at the River Cities Public Transit building in Pierre. “I’m an hour out, and we’re going to be paying a big percentage — more than household owners in town.”
Voters in both counties and cities on Nov. 8 will decide whether or not to support a new tax to pay for ambulance service as upcoming service rate increases push jurisdictional budgets’ capabilities.
If a majority of voters approve the measure establishing an ambulance district, it’s estimated the owner of a $250,000 home would pay $48 a year in property taxes for the service. The assessment will be included with 2023 taxes to be paid in 2024.
Officials in the counties and municipalities say the cost for American Medical Response to continue serving the area has nearly tripled. AMR for the last five years has charged the two cities and two counties a total of $135,000 annually to respond to medical emergencies. The municipalities’ costs for next year are expected to increase to a total of $415,000.
Right now, Pierre pays 40 percent of the tab, Hughes 36 percent, Fort Pierre 13 percent and Stanley County 11 percent.
During the hearing hosted by the two counties, Stanley County Coroner Gary Grittner blamed the increased cost of ambulance services on users failing to pay their bills and a shortage of paramedics.
“We understand bringing in paramedics from Oregon and the West Coast costs a couple $100,000 a year,” Grittner said. “I think we can fix the problem by having a school and training session here.”
On April 22, AMR awarded five EMS graduates certificates in Fort Pierre after they completed the company’s six-month EMT course. Most of them planned to work in their respective communities’ volunteer fire departments and one serves with the U.S. Marshals Service.
“We have trained folks in the past and they don’t stick around,” Hughes County Commissioner Bill Abernathy said.
Hughes County Commissioner Chairman Randy Brown noted that state law requires counties to provide a sheriff’s office, court-appointed attorneys, jail and fire departments, but not an ambulance service.
At 40 percent, Hughes paid about $54,000 for the ambulance service this year, but will be asked to pay around $166,000 next year.
“We will probably be $3 million over budget this year,” Brown said.
Dr. Tom Huber, the medical director for AMR in Pierre, supports the ambulance district.
“If you want the quality ambulance service, it will cost more money to support it,” Huber said.
A family practitioner for 41 years before retiring in December, he believes if voters are not educated about the need, they may not support it.
“We owe it to the public to make sure they understand why we are in this situation and what we feel is the fairest way to serve the four entities,” Huber said.
He noted the closest full-service ambulance service is at least three hours away.
“If you start having chest pains, you would want a highly qualified ambulance service showing at your house,” he said. “AMR is able to do that in a very high quality fashion. I’ve used it for my family, neighbors and patients. We are blessed to have the quality and service in AMR.”
Matt Hardwick, an interim supervisor with AMR in Pierre, said the service is not looking to make money through the ambulance district.
“We can charge what we want, but what we get from Medicare, that’s what we take,” Hardwick said. “We are here to help communities with a sustainable ambulance service.”
Should voters say “no” and municipalities and counties cannot come up with the funding, Randy Lauer, vice president of operations for AMR’s northwest region, said “we will find a solution.”
“The last thing we would want to do is leave town,” Lauer said. “I don’t know what it (the solution) is. This was the solution. We cannot renew the contract under current terms.”
By the end of this year, AMR expects to have lost $1 million over the last five years, he said.
