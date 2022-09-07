A proposal to increase property taxes to pay for an ambulance service in Hughes and Stanley counties and Pierre and Fort Pierre is dead after Stanley County reversed course, dropping its support during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

The four municipalities for 2023 will continue subsidizing the service. That subsidy has nearly tripled from 2022. Officials will need to come up with a plan to pay for American Medical Response — the only ambulance service in the area — beyond next year.

Gwen Albers

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

