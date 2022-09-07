A proposal to increase property taxes to pay for an ambulance service in Hughes and Stanley counties and Pierre and Fort Pierre is dead after Stanley County reversed course, dropping its support during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
The four municipalities for 2023 will continue subsidizing the service. That subsidy has nearly tripled from 2022. Officials will need to come up with a plan to pay for American Medical Response — the only ambulance service in the area — beyond next year.
The Stanley County Commission during its Tuesday meeting agreed not to participate in the ambulance district, which in 2024 could’ve increased property taxes in the four municipalities if voters had approved creating an ambulance district during the Nov. 8 General Election.
“Essentially, at this point, Hughes County can’t proceed either,” outgoing County Manager Kevin Hipple said. “All the resolutions were with both counties. We have to start the process from the beginning.”
This cannot be accomplished before the election — early voting starts on Sept. 23, Hipple said. County and city officials had initially agreed to let the voters decide on whether or not to support a new tax to pay for ambulance service as upcoming rate increases push jurisdictional budgets’ capabilities.
If a majority of voters had approved the measure, it was estimated the owner of a $250,000 property would pay $48 a year in property taxes for the service. The assessment would’ve been included with 2023 taxes to be paid in 2024. During a public hearing in Fort Pierre on Aug. 25, residents were upset to hear the property tax would include total property acreage, leaving large high-value property owners in rural areas paying more than $48 per year.
AMR for the last five years has charged the two cities and two counties a total of $135,000 annually to respond to medical emergencies. Costs for next year are expected to increase to a total of $415,000. AMR’s contract with the municipalities expires on Dec. 31 and is seeking another five-year contract.
Right now, Pierre pays 40 percent of the tab, Hughes 36 percent, Fort Pierre 13 percent and Stanley County 11 percent.
Stanley County Commissioner Dennis Booth during Tuesday’s standing-room-only meeting said the county and Fort Pierre can make their own deal with AMR. Stanley County and Fort Pierre would subsidize the service at a total annual cost of $120,000 for the five years, County Auditor Philena “Phil” Burtch told commissioners. The taxing district would have resulted in the two municipalities contributing $160,000.
“At this point, we decided we were out,” Booth said.
“All we are going to do is pay for this year out of our budget and then study what is the fairest way to break this out,” Commission Chairman Dana Iversen said. “We will have to figure out how we will fund it for next year.”
Booth explained that AMR initially did not want to submit a bid to continue the service.
“Normally, we get two or three bids, but AMR didn’t want to bid,” he said. “So we asked AMR what would it take for you to stay. Everybody else goes with volunteer (ambulance services) and they’re just hanging on. Sully (County) covers it with the volunteer fire department.”
Stanley commissioners agreed to create a committee to come up with recommendations. The committee would include one commissioner, a Fort Pierre council member and two to three residents from both the county and city.
Establishing a per household rate was mentioned and training volunteers.
“We know the ambulance will not get there in time to save anyone’s life,” Stanley County resident Darla Tibbs said. “It’s physically not possible. Some of us could take some training with the hope of buying some time with anything serious.”
Without an ambulance district, a different funding mechanism is needed to continue ambulance service within Pierre city limits, city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said on Wednesday.
“The city has its piece of the ambulance contract accounted for in the 2023 budget,” Bohnenkamp said. “We’ll continue working with Fort Pierre and Hughes and Stanley counties as we look at longer term funding options.”
Hughes County Commission Chairman Randy Brown said they need to come up with something that is equally fair.
“I can tell you we are talking to state legislators and nobody is mad at Stanley County,” Brown said. “The problem still exists and we will work hard to come up with a solution. It’s just a bump in the road.”
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson noted it’s urgent to keep a good ambulance service.
“We are remote and have to have a good reliable service when you are 30 to 40 miles from a hospital,” Hanson said. “For us it’s a no brainer. We will work with the two counties and Pierre.”
She understands officials from both counties and both cities will meet next week.
AMR wants to continue serving the area, Randy Lauer, vice president of operations for the northwest region, said.
“At minimal we want a longer contract for a higher subsidy,” Lauer said.
He was skeptical about voters approving the taxing district.
“No one likes paying taxes,” Lauer said. “It’s an uphill battle.”
