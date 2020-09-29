Forget Colorado, Washington and California: South Dakota may become the first state to legalize both recreational and medicinal marijuana at the same time.
On Nov. 3, voters will decide the passage of Amendment A, which legalizes, regulates, and taxes marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. Separately, Measure 26, would establish a medical marijuana program for patients diagnosed with serious health conditions.
Under the current law, all forms of possession are outlawed, while out-of-state medical prescriptions are not recognized in South Dakota. The penalties here are some of the steepest in the nation --possessing even a small amount of marijuana can cost an individual up to one year in jail, up to $2,000 in fines, or both.
Whereas Amendment A is a constitutional amendment, Measure 26 is a statutory initiative. This means that, if passed, legislators can change or remove key parts of the bill. Amendment A is a constitutional amendment for precisely this reason — advocates do not trust the legislature not to repeal it.
“South Dakota allows legislators to meddle in the measures,” Campaign Manager for Yes on 26 and Executive Director of New Approach South Dakota Melissa Mentele told the Capital Journal.
If passed together, however, there are provisions in Amendment A that will absorb, and subsequently protect, Measure 26 from such changes. Legalization advocates intended for the bills to pass together to ensure Measure 26 is not revised or repealed by the South Dakota Legislature.
“We need A to protect 26. It’s really the armor so the legislature can’t fiddle with it,” Mentele said.
This will be the third time a bill to legalize medicinal marijuana is on the ballot in South Dakota. Medical legalization failed twice, in 2006 and 2010. But the state, and the country, are not in the same places they were 10 years ago. Now, medical marijuana is legal in about three-quarters of the United States, and 11 states have fully legalized the drug.
‘Times have really changed,” Mentele said. “People started reading about it and hearing stories about it. We’re at a point in history where you don’t have to look hard” to find information about the benefits of marijuana, she said. There are 44,000 studies touting the positive effects of cannabis, and personal anecdotes can be found everywhere.
“It works for a lot of people,” Mentele said. “A lot of people know someone this would be beneficial to.”
Medical marijuana can benefit many different groups of people with a wide variety of health conditions. It can be used to help cancer patients find comfort and combat wasting syndrome. It can provide hospice patients with an alternative to more lethal medication to ease their last days. It is beneficial to patients with epilepsy, giving control to people who would otherwise be debilitated by constant seizures. For diabetics, cannabis — particularly a raw juice cannabis mix that does not give a high — can help control blood sugar. People with chronic pain, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, and people with many other conditions can also benefit.
According to polling done by both advocacy and anti-legalization groups, a majority of South Dakotans support marijuana legalization. But polling does not equal votes, Mentele said. She urged South Dakotans to get out and vote because poll results are “irrelevant” if no one votes. Still, she is “hopeful” the measures will pass.
If legalized, the marijuana industry could generate $60 million in tax revenue for the state by 2024, according to Drey Samuelson of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws. By 2030, the revenue could increase to $250 million.
“That’s a lot of money for a state with such a small population,” Samuelson told the Capital Journal. “You can’t deny the economic benefits — [legalization] would lead to an economic boom.”
In addition to an economic boost, legalizing recreational marijuana could cause a surge in tourism. The profit from tourists in this case wouldn’t just help the tourism industry, as the generated tax revenue would benefit the state economy as a whole, Samuelson said.
Legalization may aid law enforcement officers by allowing them to spend more time investigating serious, violent crimes instead of spending time, money, and department resources on convicting non-violent offenders. Currently, one in 10 arrests in South Dakota are for marijuana violations. A significant number amount of these arrests are of Native Americans or Black Americans, who are disproportionately targeted.
“If you’re one of the unlucky ones that gets caught, you have a criminal record, which will have a significant impact on your life. I just think that’s wrong. People that use weed should not be in a state penitentiary,” Samuelson said. “In my opinion, law enforcement should be focused on serious, violent crime.”
Although there are strong proponents for legalization in South Dakota, the opposition includes the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce, whose president, David Owen, runs No Way on Amendment A, an anti-legalization advocacy group, and the South Dakota State Medical Association.
The board of the South Dakota Medical Association, however, recently asked for a reconsideration on that stance. And prior to his death earlier this year, board member Dr. Richard Holm was a strong supporter of legalization in South Dakota.
“The medical community is in no way unified against this,” Samuelson said.
Opponents of legalization always use the same arguments, according to Mentele and Samuelson.
“It’s like [anti-marijuana groups] have a prohibitionist playbook being passed around with the same talking points,” Mentele said.
Arguments Against Legalization
Marijuana opponents argue that with legalization:
Youth use will increase;
Fatal traffic incidents will increase;
Drug use will increase overall; and
Employers won’t be able to find workers that can pass drug tests.
However, some studies show that in states where marijuana is legal for adults, youth use has actually decreased. Because dispensaries require an ID to enter and illicit drug dealers are going out of business due to legalization, there are less places for teens to get access to the drug. A study published in JAMA Pediatrics in 2019 found that states with recreational marijuana laws saw an 8% decrease in the likelihood of teen marijuana use as well as a 9% decrease in the likelihood of frequent marijuana use among youths.
Additionally, there is no evidence to suggest that more car accidents occur because of marijuana legalization, Samuelson said.
According to a study in the American Journal of Public Health published in 2017, the researchers wrote, “We found no significant association between recreational marijuana legalization in Washington and Colorado and subsequent changes in motor vehicle fatality rates in the first three years after recreational marijuana legalization. We also found no association between recreational marijuana legalization and total crash rates when analyzing available state-reported non fatal crash statistics.”
Legalization also does not mean that suddenly, everyone will become stoners.
“Legalization does not create more users. Alcohol is legal, but I don’t drink. I pass it all the time in the store and I don’t feel tempted to drink. South Dakota isn’t going to fall into that,” Mentele said.
“You don’t have to be pro-marijuana to believe it shouldn’t be illegal. Alcohol is legal, but lots of people don’t drink. Prohibition is just not good public policy. The key is marijuana should be regulated and taxed. Opponents want to keep it underground, where all the profit goes to drug dealers and the product is laced with God knows what,” Samuelson said.
In states that have legalized recreational marijuana, businesses do not seem to struggling to find sober workers; in fact, states that have legalized make up six of the eight strongest state economies in the U.S., according to rankings from U.S. News and World Report. And according to the National Academy of Sciences, there is little evidence that decriminalization leads to substantial increases in marijuana use. In any case, employers in weed-legal states have the freedom to restrict their employees’ marijuana use regardless.
“If marijuana legalization undermines an employer’s ability to hire workers who can pass a drug test, then it’s not possible that these six states that allow adult-use marijuana would have the strongest economies in the country,” Samuelson said.
Proponents of legalization cite Prohibition of alcohol nearly 100 years ago as a cautionary example.
“Most people know prohibition doesn’t work. When alcohol was outlawed 100 years ago, it led to Al Capone and the rise of organized crime. Thousands died from tainted alcohol. That’s what we have today with marijuana,” Samuelson said. “If you buy it off the street, you don’t know what it’s laced with. But with a dispensary, you have to be 21 to enter. You know the dosage and that it’s not laced. Opponents say legalization is a gateway, but the truth is that prohibition is the gateway. Dealers don’t check IDs, and they don’t have to sell you just marijuana.”
But in every state where marijuana is legalized, the system is working. No states have repealed their marijuana laws after implementing them.
“For me, the most compelling evidence is, in the 11 states where marijuana is legal, the support for legalization is over two to one. Our opponents are using scare tactics; the people that live with [legalized marijuana] support it. The proof is in the pudding,” Samuelson said.
“[Marijuana] is helping fund important things. There’s so much being done with the revenue; states know it's a good thing,” Mentele said.
Like the rest of the country, South Dakotans are warming up to the idea. In the six years since Mentele started New Approach, she said attitudes toward marijuana legalization have “definitely changed.”
Most people Mentele has spoken with have been “incredibly supportive” and want to learn more about legalization. Mentele said she is “blown away” by the stories people have shared with her about how cannabis use has changed their life or the life of someone they know
“Before, no one would talk about it. Now people are telling stories...the biggest change has been openness and destigmatization. It’s pretty amazing to see,” Mentele said.
Mentele has a medical marijuana success story of her own. In July 2012, she blew her shoulder out in a work-related accident that effectively ended her 22-year career in health care. She had to wait until March 2013 to get shoulder surgery, and by that time, it was too late.
“They opened [my shoulder] up and it was a mess. It was absolutely destroyed in a 30-second accident. It was a shock,” Mentele said.
Mentele had developed reflex sympathetic dystrophy in her arm, which causes severe chronic pain. She likened it to the defrosting burn one feels when they put cold hands under hot water, but it never goes away.
“It was awful, horrible. I couldn’t wear clothes because putting cloth over my arm was too painful. I couldn’t go outside because the wind brushing against my arm hair was enough to make me cry,” Mentele said.
Then, a friend brought her a topical salve containing cannabis from Colorado. Within a week, Mentele could put a shirt on again. Soon, with everyday use, she could go outside and function normally. But when she told her doctor about the salve, he warned against it.
“He said, ‘This is a felony. If you want to use this legally, you’ll have to change the law,’” Mentele said.
She went home and started researching medical marijuana advocacy groups in South Dakota to see if there was an organization she could lend her support to.
“But with what was out there, it was never going to change people’s hearts and minds [about cannabis use],” she said. She started New Approach to give South Dakotans just that — a new approach to marijuana legislation.
“I pray every day it works — I hope we’re on the right path,” she said.
Samuelson said going against the establishment is challenging, but he is confident that advocacy work will help satisfy voters’ skepticism.
“We’re pretty confident we’re going to pass this,” he said.
