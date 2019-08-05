American Legion Centennial Ride crossed South Dakota

The American Legion Centennial Ride through the heart of the nation passed along the American Legion Memorial Highway, U.S. Highway 281, Aug. 2 and included stops at 13 local American Legion posts in South Dakota.
Motorcycling veterans carried one half of a banner as part of “Team Legacy” from Canada toward Great Bend, Kan., where it has by now been joined with “Team Vision,” which is making a similar ride with its half of the banner from the Texas-Mexico border.
Along the way, Legion Riders visited local posts, collected proclamations, resolutions and messages of congratulations for the 100th birthday of the nation’s largest U.S. veterans organization.
The assembled banner, signed by post commanders along the route, will be presented to American Legion National Commander Brett P. Reistad onstage at the 101st American Legion National Convention in Indianapolis, August 24-29.
“The rain was a pain, but overall the ride went really well,” said Travis Flisrand, S.D. American Legion. “Had some great visits. Lots of support. Stickney seemed like they had about half the town out for us. We were thankful for several South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers who escorted us parts of the way, keeping things safe.”
Scheduled stops Aug. 2 in South Dakota included:
- Lynn G. Peterson Post 273 in Frederick
- Sidney L. Smith Post 24 in Aberdeen
- Rieck-Morgan Post 137 in Warner
- Clay Kiser Post 92 in Redfield
- Martin and Earl Hofemann Post 292, Tulare
- Hershman-Gordon Post 59, Wolsey
- Schmidt-Barnes Post 268, Virgil
- John Willman Post 14, Wessington Springs
- Goeres-Woods Post 5, Plankinton
- Dittrick-Barrows-Noldner Post 26, Stickney
- Everson-Beukelman Post 274, Corsica
- McGrath-Ferguson Post 52, Armour
- Fort Randall-Castle Post 282, Pickstown
Late August 2, the South Dakota Centennial Riders met their counterparts from the American Legion’s Department of Nebraska to hand off the banner and make the exchange.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.