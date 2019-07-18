Legion logo

WATERTOWN – The American Legion Centennial Ride through the heart of the nation passes along the American Legion Memorial Highway, U.S. Highway 281, Aug. 2 and includes stops at 13 local American Legion posts in South Dakota.

Motorcycling veterans will carry one half of a banner as part of “Team Legacy” toward Great Bend, Kan., where it will be joined with “Team Vision,” which is making a similar ride with its half of the banner from the Texas-Mexico border.

Live video updates will appear in American Legion national social media under the hashtag #centennialride2019 and on the organization’s national website at legion.org.

Along the way, Legion Riders will visit local posts, collect proclamations, resolutions and messages of congratulations for the 100th birthday of the nation’s largest U.S. veterans organization. The assembled banner, signed by post commanders along the route, will be presented to American Legion National Commander Brett P. Reistad onstage at the 101st American Legion National Convention in Indianapolis in late August.

Scheduled stops Aug. 2 in South Dakota include:

  • 8:09 a.m. – Lynn G. Peterson Post 273 in Frederick
  • 9:08 a.m. – Sidney L. Smith Post 24 in Aberdeen
  • 9:53 a.m. – Rieck-Morgan Post 137 in Warner
  • 10:57 a.m. – Clay Kiser Post 92 in Redfield
  • 12:10 p.m. – Martin and Earl Hofemann Post 292, Tulare
  • 1:06 p.m. – Hershman-Gordon Post 59, Wolsey
  • 1:50 p.m. – Schmidt-Barnes Post 268, Virgil
  • 2:48 p.m. – John Willman Post 14, Wessington Springs
  • 3:54 p.m. – Goeres-Woods Post 5, Plankinton
  • 5:08 p.m. – Dittrick-Barrows-Noldner Post 26, Stickney
  • 5:51 p.m. – Everson-Beukelman Post 274, Corsica
  • 6:36 p.m. – McGrath-Ferguson Post 52, Armour
  • 7:36 p.m. – Fort Randall-Castle Post 282, Pickstown

At 8:11 p.m. on Aug. 2, the South Dakota Centennial Riders will meet their counterparts from The American Legion’s Department of Nebraska to hand off the banner and make the exchange.

For more information, contact The American Legion Department of South Dakota at 605-886-3604 or email info@sdlegion.org.

