American Trust Insurance 'pays it forward' to Pierre School District

American Trust Insurance is celebrating the Christmas season with an “All Together In-giving” campaign. This campaign gives $100 to each ATI employee to present to a person, family, group or cause in need this holiday season.
With 40 employees, over $4,500 will be presented from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23 to a broad scope of recipients. The campaign is to support families, strengthen the communities, and share with individuals and families in need in the 10 communities in which ATI serves.
“We feel that we can truly make a difference this holiday season by inspiring our ATI team to individually determine the beneficiary of his/her ‘All Together In-giving’ dollars and present their choice with a monetary donation,” said Preston Steele, owner and CEO of ATI.
Team members of the Pierre location decided to pool their funds to make a larger impact. Char Arneson, chief operating officer; Pete Kienholz, account executive; Mike Larsen, account executive; and Jennifer Schuetzle, account manager, chose the Pierre School District.
“We wanted to make the greatest impact for our youth in the Pierre community,” said Schuetzle. “We decided to help defray some of the costs that impact their lives the most and provide meal tickets, milk tickets, and transit tickets. We want to relieve stress points kids work through every day.”
“We are very appreciative of the gifts to assist families with the cost of school meals and milk for snack time, and transportation to and from school,” said Kelly Glodt, superintendent, and Darla Mayer, business manager for the Pierre School District. “The generosity of American Trust Insurance and others in our community will make a huge difference to so many families of the Pierre School District.”
“Each year I am more impressed with our community and their willingness to step up for those families in need. A donation like this eliminates a lot of stress and worry when it comes to paying for lunch, milk, and transit tickets for kids. We are beyond thankful for this very generous gift,” said Ryan Noyes, Buchanan Elementary’s principal.
“This was a really fun project, and we are so excited to positively impact Pierre area students,” said Rebecca Steele, ATI.
Local ATI friends and customers also join in on the efforts. Matching donations were Thielen Surveying and Mapping, CHALK, LLC, Krueger Contracting, MMCC Inc., and several other anonymous donors for a grand total of $1,025.
