Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota responded to Governor Kristi Noem’s 2020 State of the State Address. Noem focused on improving South Dakota’s business environment and strengthening families by tackling the root cause of substance abuse.
With the Jan. 14 start of the 2020 legislative session, AFP-SD is encouraging lawmakers to support policies to remove barriers to opportunity, reform South Dakota’s criminal justice system, tackle taxes, and improve education for all students.
“We appreciate Governor Noem’s focus on the two pivotal legislative topics of tackling the root cause of substance abuse and improving South Dakota’s business environment in today’s State of the State address,” said Don Haggar, state director AFP-SD. “Our lawmakers should follow the lead of Governor Noem and take this opportunity to reform our criminal justice system to focus on treating addiction rather than incarcerating those convicted of low-level drug offenses. This necessary step will go a long way in strengthening families that are impacted by substance abuse.”
“Our activists also look forward to encouraging their lawmakers to improve South Dakota’s business climate by eliminating barriers that stand in the way of economic prosperity,” continued Haggar. “One barrier we see, and Governor Noem identified, is onerous occupational licensing requirements that force workers to seek permission slips from the government in order to make a living. South Dakota’s economic climate will continue to improve if we pass legislation that removes unnecessary licensing and fee requirements that prevent people from finding fulfilling work.”
Americans for Prosperity (AFP) recruits, educates, and mobilizes citizens in support of a free society at the local, state, and federal level, helping every American – especially the least fortunate. AFP has more than 3.2 million activists across the nation, representing 36 state chapters. It has received donations from more than 100,000 Americans in all 50 states.
