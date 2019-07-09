Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed July 26 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Day in South Dakota.
The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in employment, transportation, public accommodations, commercial facilities, telecommunications, and state and local government services.
“It is estimated that 1 out of every 10 people in South Dakota have a disability”, said Division of Rehabilitation Services Director Eric Weiss. “Those that enacted the ADA in 1990 recognized the need to include this significant portion of the population in all areas of public life. The resulting advances in universal design have benefitted all people regardless of disability.”
Celebratory town events from public mayoral proclamations, socials, drives and picnics will continue throughout the month.
For more information on the ADA, please visit https://www.adaanniversary.org/home.
The proclamation coincides with the 29th anniversary of the signing of the ADA by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.