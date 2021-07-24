Some Pierre businesses are now offering signing bonuses amid the ongoing hiring crunch in the hope of attract new employees.
According to Manager CJ Ortega, the Sioux Avenue McDonald’s is offering a $500 signing bonus for employees of all ages. Managers can already make up to $23 an hour.
“It is pretty steady, it’s amazing,” Ortega said of hiring since the store re-opened earlier this month. “Everyday now, it’s kind of shortened up a bit, but everyday there’s somebody coming in with an application.”
Ortega said the idea for a signing bonus came within about two months of the store shutting down in March.
“The bonuses help a great deal, I believe,” Ortega said. “Whenever I do have my orientation classes and we do bring that out, some of them are a little bit surprised, like ‘Oh, we didn’t know whether there was a hiring bonus.”
Meanwhile, The Donut Shop advertises a $6,000 signing bonus for an assistant manager position on a sign facing Euclid Avenue.
“We are in dire need of help, and we’ve been struggling with positions for over a year, and it’s hard to fill an early morning spot,” Owner Tom Rounds said. “My main manager comes in anywhere between midnight and 1:30 in the morning, then the second manager will come in about two, and those hours in this community are hard to fill.”
Rounds said The Donut Shop received a few applications since advertising the signing bonus began, “but not very many.”
“I think COVID pushed a lot of people into retirement and early retirement, and from that, we already had a low unemployment in Pierre anyhow, and that probably just added to it,” Rounds said. “And it’s not just Pierre, it’s throughout the state and throughout the country, I think.”
Rounds said The Donut Shop offers a signing bonus for part-time help, as well.
“The problem that we have, like most people do in our community, is that they’ll start and work maybe 30 days, 60 days, and then you don’t hear from them again,” Rounds said. “So we’re looking for somebody who’s going to stay around for a long time.”
Manager Dean Balderston of Envirotech, a waste management service on Wells Avenue east of downtown Pierre, said the company is offering a $7,500 signing bonus for CDL-certified drivers, of which he said the company wants to hire one more to reach a full staff of about a dozen. Balderston told the Capital Journal that the search for drivers has recently been “nonexistent.”
“We’re advertising all over social media platforms, and luckily just signed somebody on yesterday, so they’re actually moving in from California,” Balderston said Thursday. “(It’s) taking folks that are moving into the area to fill positions because we don’t seem to have anyone locally that either is willing or able to fill positions.”
Balderston said Envirotech has been hiring since before he joined the company in May, and that the signing bonus was $4,000 at that point.
