Michael Shoup started scuba diving about 17 years ago and found people often overlook the Pierre area despite the great nearby opportunities.
“I’ve always been passionate to scuba dive,” Shoup said. “Both my sons are scuba divers, so it makes it very fun.”
Shoup is now taking his passion a step further and opening up a scuba shop — Oahe Dive Shop at Oahe Pawn — in his Pierre store on East Wells Avenue.
The move came after Steamboat’s Inc. owner Caleb Gilkerson sold his scuba diving business, along with its training classes, to Shoup on July 8.
Shoup said he first learned scuba diving from Gilkerson, who will continue to train divers alongside Dave DeJabet. Shoup plans to get his certification this winter.
Gilkerson joked that his corner on river recreation in Pierre came to an end that day. He also sold his kayak and paddleboard business to Fort Pierre’s Fun Time Rentals at the same time.
Fun Time Rentals’ manager Derek Diedrich expected his first customer for the new amenity on July 13.
“When we started Fun Time Rentals, that was one of the things I told Caleb I wasn’t looking to compete — we were just sticking to motorized water stuff,” he said. “And when he mentioned he wanted to sell, I was intrigued and decided to go ahead.”
Diedrich said people occasionally asked for kayaks and paddleboards in the past but not often. He anticipates campsites at Oahe Downstream and Farm Island would be hotspots for people renting the two new options.
There are also a few hotspots Shoup looks forward to when he heads out to dive. But it’s not a year-round opportunity.
Scuba SD
Shoup said there’s a short window for scuba diving in South Dakota, with about four or five months of hospitable water — with three months especially good given its temperature.
“Pierre is actually very blessed because we have so much diving opportunity in our area,” he said. “A lot of guys right now aren’t even diving. A lot of them are just, they call (it), free diving or snorkeling.”
He said the area below the Oahe Dam going past the bridges is a popular area.
“There’s tons of fish and tons of rock. The water is usually clear,” Shoup said. “That’s one of the things we battle a little bit within this area. If we get a little bit of rain or you get a big wind, it will really stir things up close to shore. And then it makes things so you can’t see.”
And clear water is going to make any underwater activity better and more productive. Shoup suggested finding a spot near the shore with the wind blowing in when scuba diving or snorkeling.
He said the water’s clarity could be especially bad when the river’s current is going south, but the wind is blowing north.
“But up above the dam, it’s absolutely fantastic in a lot of spots,” Shoup said. “The face of the dam is a great spot because it’s almost always clear water. There’s giant boulders that, obviously, start at the top of the dam and go all the way down.”
And it’s not just the face of the dam attracting Shoup to the lake. It’s Lake Oahe’s wide-open space at 231-miles long and 205 feet at its deepest point that draws Shoup’s attention.
“Up above on the lake, there’s tons of areas that are really good areas like Peoria Flats — if you got a boat — Sully Flats, a lot of these submerged islands are just fantastic,” he said.
And it’s not just looking at the underwater sights attracting Shoup to the depths.
“We have the ability to spearfish in South Dakota — it follows the same exact rules as rod and reel fishing,” he said. “So you can go up and spearfish walleye or smallmouth or any game fish that you wish, provided that you stay in the same exact rules as people fishing rod and reels. It kind of combines hunting and fishing into one glorious sport.”
Overlooked diving
Shoup pointed out that it’s not just men looking to get into diving here in Pierre. His first group of students making their way through dive training split even, with women making up 50 percent of students.
“A lot of them are also getting certified because they want to go on a trip this fall or this winter, and they go to destination places to dive,” Shoup said about the students in general. “So they do like to dive here, but a lot of folks are getting trained through us to go on trips, which we will actually be having.”
But when it comes to Pierre-area water recreation, Shoup found scuba diving doesn’t top the list.
“Scuba diving here, I think, is a very overlooked recreation in Pierre, South Dakota,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who have been certified to dive that have only really ever dove when they go to a resort, like go vacationing. And we have some great dives.”
Shoup looked to the three boats intentionally sunk in Lake Oahe or a forest-lined shore known to flood when the water is high, allowing divers to see fish swimming around the submerged trees.
He also thought of the tailrace dive, where you can glide with the current.
“And that is so cool because you’re just floating with the current and fish are swimming by and they come up and look at you,” Shoup said. “And you’ll see sturgeon and walleye and bass and lake herring and everything else in there.”
For the most part, people turn to outdoor recreation to relieve stress or just get away from the daily grind. And for Shoup, diving has a distinct way of providing a respite from life’s demands.
“It’s a very relaxing thing to do,” Shoup said. “It’s kind of like you can just forget the world because all you hear is bubbles — that’s it. It’s just quiet and bubbles, and it’s just you. And you’re just cruising. You can kind of just tune the rest of the world out for that hour that you’re under water.”
