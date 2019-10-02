Anagnopoulos appointed to Advisory Council on Aging

Dr. Cheryl Anagnopoulos, professor of psychology at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, has been appointed by Governor Kristi Noem to serve on the South Dakota Advisory Council on Aging.
She will help provide solutions to issues such as healthcare availability for the elder population. The Advisory Council on Aging ensures representation regarding administrative and social concerns, which is to improve the status of older South Dakotans.
“When you combine the vastness of our state with low population density and nursing home closures, we need to think about the loss of jobs and implications of sending elders hundreds of miles away for healthcare,” said Anagnopoulos. “What does the provision of services look like in our small communities when elder care might be more than family members can handle?”
Anagnopoulos said that mental and physical health are linked when discussing the aging process. “When we think about aging, we assume it’s sad, awful or depressing. But usually as people age they learn more coping strategies and new ways to engage in life,” said Anagnopoulos.
Anagnopoulos said BHSU graduates have gone on to work in assisted living facilities, full care nursing homes, and memory care units as case workers and as life enrichment directors.
A respected educator and researcher, Anagnopoulos is an expert in cognition, memory and the psychology of aging. She began her work in gerontology 30 years ago, while completing her Ph.D. at the University of Kansas. Throughout her career, Anagnopoulos has continued work on memory and cognition with individuals with Alzheimer’s and healthy older adults that she began while completing her Ph.D. in gerontology. In the 2000s, Anagnopoulos focused her research on cross-cultural aging. She has received grants for her work from the National Institute on Aging and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
When asked how people can age well, Anagnopoulos said, “Don’t smoke, do exercise, find a good support network (friends who will help you through what may come), and eat healthy.” Anagnopoulos says research has shown those in rural communities live longer than our urban counterparts. Several factors contribute to this including lower degrees of stress and higher quality of living in rural areas such as air quality and lower crime rates.
This semester at BHSU, Anagnopoulos teaches Lifespan Developmental Psychology and she has also taught Psychology of Aging and Gerontological Psychology. She was named the BHSU Distinguished Faculty Member in 2010 for her high-quality teaching, research, and service. A recognized leader, she currently serves as Faculty Senate President at BHSU, an elected body which expresses the faculty’s ideas for the welfare and improvement of the university.
“There’s a richness you learn from the elder population, their experiences and connection to the community,” says Anagnopoulos. “As adults we’ve all traveled different paths, and it gets harder and harder to predict outcomes. I’m looking forward to connecting with experts and healthcare professionals to help provide solutions to aging challenges for fellow South Dakotans.”
