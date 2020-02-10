The winner of the South Dakota Secondary Principal of the Year Award was announced at the Pierre District School Board meeting, Monday, Feb. 10, in the Administration Building in Pierre.
Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt asked Georgia Morse Middle School Principal Kyley Cumbow to come to the podium, because he had to make an unscheduled announcement.
“Dr. Cumbow, why don’t you just come up and stand at the podium for a moment,” Glodt said.
Glodt explained that Cumbow was aware she had won the regional award for Secondary Principal of the Year. Glodt then said he was informed by the president of the Secondary School Association that Cumbow had won both the State Middle School and State Secondary School Principal of the Year honors.
“I don’t like the attention,” Cumbow said. “I was very surprised. I typically don’t like surprises like that, so I’m sure I’m going to process through it here later tonight and realize just how awesome that was.”
She knew she was in the running for the Principal of the Year because she was told she had won the regional award for Secondary Principal of the Year, she said. But she forgot to write down the date when the final winner was to be announced.
“Now what’s cool is that, years ago, I was South Dakota’s Assistant Principal of the Year,” Cumbow said. “It’s a good honor for my career.”
If she had known, she would have been more mentally prepared to be called to the podium, she said. She said she was glad she didn’t cry while Glodt was making the announcement.
“Dr. Cumbow was named the overall Principal of the Year for secondary school principals of South Dakota,” Glodt said. “The Principal of the Year for all of South Dakota grades six through 12; congratulations.”
The award is voted on by a committee of peers of principals, said Cumbow.
“Very, very neat,” Glodt said after the board meeting. It was a big secret that he was happy to hold onto for a few days. Cumbow had no idea, he said.
