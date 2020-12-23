Less than a month before his term ends, President Donald Trump is looking for a few loyalists in Congress to officially object to his Electoral College loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
Apparently, Trump does not believe U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., fits the bill ... and is a “Republican-In-Name-Only.”
“RINO John Thune, ‘Mitch’s boy’, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!”The above is a message Trump posted to Twitter Tuesday evening.
Within about two hours, the tweet had 93,000 “likes” and 24,000 “retweets.”
Serving South Dakota in the U.S. Senate since January 2005, Thune is now majority whip, meaning the only Republican to outrank him in the body is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.
The Hill is a Washington, D.C.-based news website. Late Monday and again on Tuesday, the publication quoted Thune as saying the following on Monday when asked about Trump loyalists challenging the results that the Electoral College tallied on Dec. 14:
“I mean, in the Senate, it would ... go down like a shot dog.”
“I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be.”
Trump denies the Electoral College results, continuing to allege widespread “fraud” and that the race was “rigged.”
Just Tuesday, Trump alleged via Twitter: “THE DEMOCRATS DUMPED HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF BALLOTS IN THE SWING STATES LATE IN THE EVENING. IT WAS A RIGGED ELECTION!!!”
As is required by the U.S. Constitution, all 535 members of Congress (435 House members and 100 senators) are scheduled to meet in a joint session on Jan. 6 to formally accept the ballots as cast by the individual states.
While some Trump loyalists in the U.S. House vow to formally object to the votes of states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona, an official objection during this joint session must be signed by both a representative and a senator.
As yet, only incoming U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, has publicly declared interest in objecting from the Senate side.
Trump’s Tuesday tweet prompted a response from Gov. Kristi Noem, who has become a rockstar in national conservative politics during the last several months.
“@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022,” Noem tweeted late Tuesday.
Trump, meanwhile, keeps beating the drum. Saturday, the president alleged, “The lie of the year is that Joe Biden won!”
How Biden Did It
Official results show Biden carried every state Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won in 2016, along with these five states that Trump won four years ago:
Arizona — 11 Electoral College votes (The New York Times shows Biden winning Arizona by about 11,000 popular votes):
Georgia — 16 Electoral votes (NYT shows Biden won the Peach State by about 12,000 popular votes);
Wisconsin — 10 Electoral votes (NYT indicates Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 popular votes);
Pennsylvania — 20 Electoral votes (NYT shows Biden carried the Keystone State by about 81,000 popular votes); and
Michigan — 16 Electoral votes (NYT indicates Biden winning Michigan by more than 150,000 popular votes.
Integrity still matters. One has it. The other does not. He was impeached and removed from office by nearly 80 million voters.
I’m absolutely surprised that Noem plans to run for anything in 2022, considering the utter lack of leadership she’s shown throughout the Pandemic, including her failure to direct the use of federal funds to areas most in need. As regards Thune, I do admire the sense of decency he’s attempting to bring back to the Senate . . . and for Trump (who over the last year ruined his personal integrity) – John will do just fine here, regardless of your insinuation that you control our election outcomes.
