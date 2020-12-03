Organizers said the 16th annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial “Guns n’ Hoses” blood drive was another success.
Officials said Wednesday’s action in Fort Pierre yielded 142 units of blood. Thursday, the event shifted to the Pierre Faith Lutheran Church.
The event concluded Friday at the Pierre Faith Lutheran Church from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The event was a friendly competition between Team Guns (regional law enforcement) and Team Hoses (regional volunteer fire departments) done in memory of Wilcox. It began in 2005 after Wilcox told his parents “he wanted to pay back some of the kindness and generosity shown to him by blood donors.” During his battle with cancer, Wilcox required over 250 units of blood products. Although he passed away before the first blood drive, the drive continues in his memory.
When a volunteer signs in, they can choose to donate for Team GUNS or Team HOSES. The ‘winning’ side gets bragging rights and a large trophy.
Vitalant blood services tests all blood and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies — and informs donors of the results — to find potential donors who could give convalescent plasma. Donors with antibodies help a COVID-19 patient with their plasma, while their other blood components could help other patients. Testing positive for antibodies also puts donors on a unique track to regularly give convalescent plasma to help even more COVID-19 patients.
