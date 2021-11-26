This year’s 29th annual Oahe Hunt sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks had nine hunters in wheelchairs join the special two-day event at Oahe Downstream Recreation Area starting on Nov. 20.
Hunters, and any family members who were with them, joined the volunteers and were based from deer blinds built specifically with wheelchairs in mind, with firing lines were carefully planned so no shooting overlapped another hunter’s position.
“The hunt was very successful this year, as the nine hunters harvested eight deer this past weekend,” Game, Fish and Parks District Supervisor Pat Buscher said. “Of the nine hunters, eight were from South Dakota, while one traveled here from Wisconsin.”
The annual success rate, depending on the shooting ability of the person, is often around 60 percent or greater, and harvested deer range in size from does to 6-by-6 bucks.
This year, 21 volunteers, workers and family members assisted with the hunt.
“The hunt couldn’t take place without our wonderful volunteers, and we had another great crew this past weekend,”Buscher said. “Volunteers and workers transport hunters to the blinds, some sit and assist the hunters in the blinds. Others drag deer from the field, while others dress the animal for the successful hunters.”
The hunt allows hunters with wheelchairs to enjoy not only the outdoors and other wildlife such as fox and eagles but also hunting for deer. The Oahe Hunt takes place one weekend each year and is only available to hunters who require a wheelchair. It is the only time hunting is allowed within Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. To ensure safety, entrance into the area is limited to participating hunters, hunt volunteers and staff. The roads entering the recreation area are closed.
The hunt is appreciated, not only by the hunters but also by their family members.
“Thanks to everyone who makes this hunt possible,” Pierre resident Catherine Brandner said. “So many volunteers give their entire weekend and more to give the hunters a great outdoor experience.”
Brandner’s husband, Greg, harvested a buck during this year’s hunt.
According to Buscher, the event’s first few years saw about five or six hunters, though now the numbers are sometimes more than twice that figure. The hunt includes antlerless tags and any-deer tags — most going to South Dakotans and the others going to non-resident hunters with mobility issues.
“The individual hunters apply and purchase their hunting licenses,” Buscher said. “Hunters generally provide their own firearms, as they are actively engaged in hunting. By far most of the hunters take home the meat for their consumption. In some cases we have an isolated deer donated. This continues to be a great opportunity to provide a real hunt for those with mobility issues.”
According to Buscher, last year’s hunt was considerably different due to the coronavirus pandemic, with many new safety protocols put in place. The volunteer numbers were limited, as some had the virus, and some didn’t participate since they had older parents in their care.
