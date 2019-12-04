The afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 7, is the 34th annual Pat Duffy Community Center Holiday Tour of Homes.
A lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Sutley Senior Center, for $5. From 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., there is complimentary coffee and cookies for ticket holders, at the Center in Fort Pierre.
Tickets are $10 and are available in Pierre at American Bank and Trust, all of the Bank West locations, Capital City Florist and at the Pat Duffy Center.
One house, owned by Ellen and Tom Lee, participated once before, 13 years ago. Now, with the kids out of the house and a new remodel almost completed, Ellen wants to show everyone how you can create wonderful spaces in the area you already have.
“I usually do (go see the houses),” she said. “It’s so much fun to see everybody’s houses, with the Christmas decorating people do. And of course, it’s a great project. I firmly believe in the community youth-involved center and everyone who makes that work. The funds raised for this go to that.”
Ellen focused on more soft velvets this year. She feels it goes well with the mission look they have.
“What I wanted was people to feel it was a real home and the warmth,” Ellen said. “I just try to do a little, not be crazy, but a little something in each room that sparks a little joy for me.”
Crossing two streets to find the house of Dawn and Milt Morris for a holiday visit this coming Saturday, you will see how to deal with having to hang 26 stockings. According to Ellen, the Morris’ are veterans of the Holiday Tour, and their house is not to be missed. There are a lot of grandkids, Ellen said, leading the brief spoiler tour because the Morris’ had stepped out. There are more figurines and Nativity scenes than stockings, each one as beautiful and intricate as the next.
Across town is the house of Dianna Knox and Fran Welch. “Actually this is the first time we’ve done this,” Fran said. “I always go, but my daughter signed us up this year.” Fran moved in with Dianne two-and-a-half years ago. Fran moved her stuff in, and Dianna’s moved out, Fran said.
There are four quarter-trees, angels, snow globes, tea sets, and beautiful antiques. Fran loves blue, so she has little Blue Buddies too. The blue, while prominent, is still subtle and smooth. She is proud of the poinsettia’s color to compliment her color scheme.
See it, and all the houses. Visit people who not only enjoy decorating, but enjoy company. Ellen and Fran both mentioned how they enjoyed being social and social interactions.
The other two houses participating are owned by Mary and Randy Turner of Pierre, and Aundrea and Jeff Wilson of Fort Pierre.
