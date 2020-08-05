As recently as six weeks ago, Mississippi included the Confederate Battle Flag as a portion of its state flag.
President Donald Trump carried the Magnolia State by a comfortable 18-point margin in the 2016 Electoral College, while Mississippi has supported the Democratic presidential nominee exactly once (for Georgia’s Jimmy Carter in 1976) in the last 64 years.
Despite his state’s deep red political and social leanings, Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday signed executive orders mandating masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Today, I am signing an executive order that requires the use of masks in schools,” Reeves stated on his Facebook page on Tuesday. “I am also signing an executive order to require masks in public gatherings and retail environments statewide.”
Last month, the Capital Journal noted that West Virginia, a state Trump carried by more than 40 points in 2016, was operating under a mask mandate from Republican Gov. Jim Justice.
This is in stark contrast to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who continues voicing strong opposition to any such mandate, be it for adults or school children.
COVID Death Rates By State
There is, however, one major difference between the COVID-19 situation Mississippi and faces and the one in South Dakota: The death rate.
Below are the death rates for several states. The Capital Journal determined these by calculations made from data obtained via each state’s department of health, as well as the U.S. Census Bureau.
While other media outlets, or certain politicians, may use another method to determine the COVID-19 death rate, our calculations are based on nothing but dividing the number of deaths into the population.
Mississippi, 1 COVID death for every 1,697 residents;
Minnesota - 1 COVID death for every 3,481 residents;
Iowa - 1 COVID death for every 3,553 residents;
California - 1 COVID death for every 4,159 residents;
Nebraska - 1 COVID death for every 5,827 residents;
South Dakota, 1 COVID death for every 6,505 residents;
North Dakota - 1 COVID death for every 7,122 residents;
West Virginia - 1 COVID death for every 14,453 residents;
Montana - 1 COVID death for every 16,700 residents; and
Wyoming - 1 COVID death for every 21,463 residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.