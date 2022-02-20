Purchase Access

The South Dakota State University and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks are working together for the 2022 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

People can participate in an online survey, to share their outdoor recreation experiences and perspectives in South Dakota.

Everyone who fully completes the survey is entered into a random drawing for a $20 Amazon gift card, 100 are available.

The link to the survey is https://sdscorppublic2022.questionpro.com. The drawing is planned for around mid-March.

For more information, contact Dr. Stella Liu at stella.liu@sdstate.edu or Kiley Foss at kiley.foss@sdstate.edu.

