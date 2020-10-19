Pierre T.F. Riggs student Constance Antell was chosen as this week’s Fine Arts Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:
Many of the students and their families are deeply affected by the pandemic in the community. Some students are taking on responsibilities in caring for younger family members while parents are working as essential workers assisting COVID-19 patients. These parents feel the stress and anxiety of carrying a heavy load, and they want to protect their family from the illness. Constance Antell and her family are currently experiencing these challenges. Her teachers have thought of Antell over the past few weeks while she makes the extra effort in her painting and photography projects. She came in during her free time to work on the Homecoming mural as an art club member. She is one of three art club members to sign up and work concessions to help raise money for the art club. Antell was recently hired by DakotaMart as a part-time cashier. While achieving all of this, Antell is earning a 3.4 grade point average. Students like Antell are an example of young people in the community who choose to focus on doing their best, and choosing to live responsibly for themselves and their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.