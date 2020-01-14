Apply for a career as a Highway Patrol Trooper

The South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is seeking a group of new troopers during the Patrol’s next hiring period. The application deadline Feb. 28.
“With recent retirements and other departures, we have positions to fill throughout the state,” said Craig Price, cabinet secretary Department of Public Safety. “That means we are looking to hire as many qualified men and women as we can. We hope our new recruiting class is a big one.”
The hiring process includes a physical test, interviews and other examinations. Once the recruits are hired, those who are not currently certified as law enforcement officers in South Dakota or another state must first attend the 13-week South Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy. Graduates from there then attend the South Dakota Highway Patrol Recruit Academy for 10 weeks, and then go through another 10 weeks of field training.
“We always tell the prospective hires that this is a lengthy and detailed process, but we want it to be that way,” said Rick Miller, superintendent of the Highway Patrol. “We want to leave no stone unturned in finding the most talented people we can.”
A current 12-member Highway Patrol recruit class, which started last year, will graduate this April.
Application information can be found under the “Search for Jobs” section of the Bureau of Human Resources website https://bhr.sd.gov/job-seekers/. For more information or to contact a highway patrol recruiter, email highwaypatrolcareers@state.sd.us.
