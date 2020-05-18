Applications for the second phase of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act emergency relief funds designated for South Dakota arts and cultural organizations will open June 1.
The deadline is 11:59 p.m. CDT, Monday, June 15. Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations incorporated and located in the state of South Dakota may be eligible to receive emergency relief funding. Certain government or municipal agencies are also eligible to apply.
Full eligibility requirements and instructions to apply are at https://artscouncil.sd.gov/.
Applications must be submitted through the GoSmart online grants system at https://sdac.gosmart.org/. New users to the system need to build an account and complete the profile. Begin that process now.
Organizations with accounts and profiles should ensure their information is up to date. Requests for technical assistance must be submitted by 4 p.m. CDT, June 15; no exceptions. For more process information, emailed sdac@state.sd.us.
An office of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, the South Dakota Arts Council’s mission is to provide grants and services to artists, arts organizations and schools across the state, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the South Dakota Legislature.
