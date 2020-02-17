Tourism promoters are encouraged to apply for 2020 marketing grants. The Fort Pierre Tourism & Promotional Council (FPTPC) reminds promoters to get applications at the Log Cabin Visitor Center in Fort Pierre at 04 E. Main, or visiting https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-tourism-information/. The deadline is March 15.
According to Sunny Hannum with the FPTPC, in 2019 the FPTPC awarded over $10,000 in tourism marketing grants. Awardees included the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, Central S.D. 4-H Rodeo Dakota Western Heritage Festival, Drifter’s Bar & Grille, Oahe Speedway, S.D. 4H Finals Rodeo, Silver Spur, and Streetmasters. Also, FPTPC sponsored other events and activities, including the Indian Relay Races, Trader Days, and Fort Pierre Farmers’ Markets.
The 2020 tourism season for the Fort Pierre area is still adding events and activities as the year progresses. The Indian Relay Races will be back, this time on Memorial Day Weekend, May 30-31.
The South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals will be held, for the first time in Fort Pierre, on June 17-22. Fort Pierre will host the Stanley County All School Reunion, June 26-28. The week of August 4th, Fort Pierre will join Pierre in a new event called Road to the River. This year’s Fourth of July will see an earlier start, at 9 a.m., for the parade, because Fort Pierre is working with Pierre’s new event, the “Let Freedom Fly” air show at the Pierre Regional Airport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.