The USDA Future Leaders in Agriculture Program selects undergraduate and graduate students in agriculture-related studies for a weeklong trip to Washington, D.C. Winners receive free registration, transportation and lodging.
The 2020 Agricultural Outlook Forum is Feb. 20-21 in Arlington, Virginia. Students travel to Washington, DC, Feb. 17. Feb. 18, USDA hosts a briefing and discussion of career opportunities. Feb. 19, students tour the nation’s capital. Feb. 20-21, students attend the forum.
During their visit, students take part in a USDA briefing, discuss career opportunities with agriculture leaders in academia, government and industry.
Apply at https://www.usda.gov/oce/forum/FLA/ for this real-world training experience in agribusiness, scientific research, and agricultural policy.
USDA’s Agricultural Outlook Forum provides producers, policymakers, business, government, and industry leaders with a unique opportunity to meet, exchange ideas, and discuss timely issues at the forefront of America’s agriculture. In an effort to increase the present and future diversity participation at the Forum, USDA created a program providing sponsorship opportunities for junior and senior baccalaureate and graduate students to attend this annual event.
The program exposes students to contemporary agribusiness, future trends, scientific research, and agricultural policy in today’s real world environment. It targets agriculture, agricultural business, agricultural economics, communications, nutrition and food science or pre-veterinary junior or senior and graduate students who demonstrate leadership at their university and/or in their community.
Undergraduate students must submit an application and one-page essay entitled “Agriculture as a Career” to their respective institution representative (i.e., academic dean or department chair). Graduate students must submit an application and essay (two-page maximum) entitled “The Greatest Challenge Facing Agriculture Over the Next 5 Years” to their respective institution representative. Each institution performs a “pre-selection” process by choosing the final best two essays among the applicants. The institution's academic chair/dean submits applications and essays to Lisa Purnell (lisa.purnell@usda.gov) along with individual letters of recommendation, which discuss the student's leadership ability, by Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
For questions about the Future Leaders Program and application process, contact Lisa Purnell at lisa.purnell@usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.