St. Josephs’ Indian School - Chamberlain has given $90,200 to Native American students across the nation for the fall 2020 semester. The school awarded a total of 81 scholarships to 22 alumni, 17 alumni family members, and 42 others.

According to a release from Danielle Kucera, St. Joseph’s Indian School, since 1985, the scholarship fund benefits Native American students pursuing higher education.

Scholarships are based on proof of tribal enrollment, number of applicants and available funds. Returning scholars’ continuing their education journey also is a consideration. Scholarships are based on financial need and academic performance. Applications are due each fall and spring.

