St. Josephs’ Indian School - Chamberlain has given $90,200 to Native American students across the nation for the fall 2020 semester. The school awarded a total of 81 scholarships to 22 alumni, 17 alumni family members, and 42 others.
According to a release from Danielle Kucera, St. Joseph’s Indian School, since 1985, the scholarship fund benefits Native American students pursuing higher education.
Scholarships are based on proof of tribal enrollment, number of applicants and available funds. Returning scholars’ continuing their education journey also is a consideration. Scholarships are based on financial need and academic performance. Applications are due each fall and spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.