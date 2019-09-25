Approximately $12.7 million Special Transportation Circumstance (STC) grant funds are available to South Dakota.
The federal share of funding is not to exceed 80 percent of a STC project’s total cost. The required 20 percent non-federal share may be composed of public sector (state or local) or private sector funding, or both.
The South Dakota State Railroad Board requires grant applicants, if selected, to deliver a fully completed grant application to the department by Nov. 5.
The STC grants provide funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) and Restoration and Enhancement (R&E) Grant Programs.
Parties wanting the state to submit a STC grant on their behalf or wanting to receive potential expenditures from the State Rail Trust Fund to support proposed STC Grant applications must give written reports and supporting information. The written report must identify how the project will adhere to the State Rail plan.
The written report must include a narrative describing how the project will:
- Support Economic Growth and Development
- Ensure Connectivity for Critical Industries
- Maintain State Railroad Assets in a State of Good Repair
- Reduce Highway Impacts
- Improve Railroad Safety, Security and Resiliency
The written report must also include project information describing:
- Project Summary (project location, scope, and schedule)
- Proposed Project Funding (Federal, State, Other)
- Project Readiness
- Plans Readiness
- Environmental Readiness
- Overall Benefit with accompanying BCA ratio
- Proposed responsible party tasked with developing the application
- Proposed funding for creating the application
Send all written reports to the Department of Transportation by 5 p.m. Oct. 7, 2019. The written reports should be 10 pages or less. The State Railroad Board will provide an opportunity for presentations at the Oct. 16, 2019, Railroad Board Meeting.
