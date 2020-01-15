Applications for the 11th class of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership (SDARL) program are being sought. Information and the application are on the website http://www.sdagleadership.com/class-xi-application/.
The SDARL program consists of 12 seminars over 18 months. Ten of the seminars are three-to-four day, in-state seminars held at a variety of locations across South Dakota. Participants spend one week in Washington, D.C. for the National Study Seminar. The International Study Seminar is a 12-14 day seminar, typically held in the 15th month of the program, just prior to graduation.
"The SDARL program is unique in its approach to developing the complete person," said Lori Cope, SDARL executive director. "While we focus on building skills, knowledge, and character of leaders for agriculture and our rural communities, we also work on the confidence and commitment necessary to be change agents in our world."
Applications for Class XI will be accepted through March 20, with interviews in April and May. The new class will be selected in June. The first seminar is in November.
The program is open to men and women, ages 25-55, who are working in agriculture, agribusiness or rural community development and have demonstrated leadership potential.
SDARL has 300 graduates and current class members. Alumni making a positive impact as they serve in leadership positions in South Dakota government, commodity organizations, city councils, school boards and other organizations. Funding is provided by corporations/associations, alumni, participant fees and individuals.
