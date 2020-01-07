The search has begun for new administrators to oversee the two special schools in South Dakota, serving students who are blind and visually impaired and deaf or hard of hearing.
The South Dakota Board of Regents manages both the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Aberdeen and the South Dakota School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls.
Last month, the long-time superintendent of both schools, Marje Kaiser, announced her upcoming retirement in May.
Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO, said the regents will seek to hire separate administrators for the schools, rather than a single superintendent serving both institutions. “This will allow for a dedicated leader at each institution, who can focus solely on the needs of students and their families who are served by each school,” Beran said. “We believe we can reorganize some positions and responsibilities to still be fiscally efficient under this scenario.”
The two schools will continue to share administrative positions in such areas as the business office and human resources functions.
“Dr. Kaiser offered a unique skill set and the willingness to manage both institutions. This arrangement has worked very well under her shared leadership at both schools since 2010,” Beran said. “For recruitment purposes, however, the regents believed it would be a challenge to hire someone with expertise in both fields and who could easily manage two institutions that are 200 miles apart.”
Regents’ officials said the search for the two special school administrators should conclude by some time in March. The search processes at both schools will include input from advisory search committee members who represent constituencies to include employees and parents, as well as the foundations and advisory councils for the special schools. Regent Jim Thares of Aberdeen and Regent Jim Morgan of Brookings will co-chair the search processes at the special schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.