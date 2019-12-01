The South Dakota State Historical Society is taking applications for the first round of its 2020 Deadwood Fund grant program. Application deadline is Feb. 1, 2020, for work beginning no earlier than May 1, 2020.
Grant forms are available online at https://history.sd.gov/preservation/fundingopportunities.aspx.
According to Jay D. Vogt, director of the Society, whose historic preservation office administers the program., the program encourages restoration or rehabilitation of historic properties by individuals, organizations, or public agencies. “It is one more way we can promote and protect our history and culture,” Vogt said.
Grants are awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $25,000. The grant amount must be matched at least on a dollar-for-dollar basis from non-federal and non-state sources. Nonprofit organizations will be allowed to use in-kind services for one-half of their match.
In 2018, $117,000 was awarded among 10 projects, which had matching funds of $580,106. The resulting total public-private investment was $697,106. Funding for the program is from Deadwood gaming revenue earmarked by state law for historic preservation projects throughout the state and distributed by the State Historical Society.
The second round of 2020 applications is due Oct. 1, 2020, for work beginning no earlier than Jan. 1, 2021.
For more information, contact the State Historic Preservation Office at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501-2217; telephone 605-773-3458.
The South Dakota State Historical Society is a division of the Department of Education. The Society, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, is headquartered at the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. The center houses the society’s museum, the archives, and the historic preservation, publishing and administrative/development offices. For more information, call 605-773-3458 or visit www.history.sd.gov. The Society also has an archaeology office in Rapid City; call 605-394-1936 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.