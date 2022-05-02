Last week’s two-day rain event on Thursday and Friday brought some much-needed relief to the Pierre and central South Dakota area, but the state isn’t out of the woods as the drought continues.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Megan Mulford said Pierre received 1.77 inches on April 29 and 30. The Weather Service in Aberdeen reported that Aberdeen received 1.13 inches and Watertown received 1.52 inches.
“It looks like we saw anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain around our area,” Mulford said from the Aberdeen office. “I know some areas saw a little bit more localized heavier amounts, so anywhere from 3-4 inches. I know Ipswich, they have several that saw 3-4 inches of rain.”
The two days accounted for the bulk of April’s rainfall and ended the month at about average to above average for the area. But Mulford said the places that needed it most didn’t get much during the two-day rains. She said those areas received maybe 0.25 inches of rain.
“Really, it was most of Corson, Dewey, Stanley, Jones (counties) really didn’t see any sort of rain because this upper-level low where that rain was just to the east of them,” Mulford said. “And that area, they’re under a moderate drought still. So, they didn’t get much help from this, but places like in and around Pierre, especially Aberdeen-Sisseton area, definitely saw a lot of moisture.”
Mulford said the drought monitor updates every Thursday and considers current rainfall. The Pierre area is in moderate to severe drought at this time.
There is a silver lining with a chance of rain midweek and another system moving into the area with some potential moisture during the weekend.
“We do have this low-pressure system, and we’re watching another one on Wednesday,” Mulford said. “I mean, it’s not going to be what we saw this past amounts, but we do have slight chances of rain, and it looks like Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon and probably tapering off by the nighttime hours.”
She added that most rain would likely remain to the south, leaving the totals lower in the Pierre area. But Mulford said the weekend would bring a better chance for more moisture.
“Hopefully, we’ll see a little bit more rain with that,” she said. “I would say late Saturday into Sunday we have a better chance because it looks like in and out of the Pierre area we can see maybe a fifteenth of an inch or so.”
The May 7-11 temperature outlook reported near-normal to above-average temperatures. The Weather Service forecasted the 60s to 70s for this weekend. Mulford said the six- to 10-day outlook reported above-average rainfall, ending on May 11.
She said that is good news but noted the area remains under drought conditions.
“That’s why we’re really hoping for some moisture because, especially your April and May, usually you want all that rain before the summertime when things heat up,” Mulford said about the current drought monitor. “So we’re hoping we see some sort of moisture, or else it’s going to be kind of a repeat of last year.”
