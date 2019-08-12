center

The Aquatics Center at the Oahe Family YMCA will be closed Sunday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 1 for maintenance.

The City of Pierre hired Associated Pools to replace the sand in the pool filters. According to Mindy Cheap, City Recreation Superintendent, the filter sand needs to be changed every eight to 10 years.

“Replacing the sand helps the pool filters operate better and improves the water clarity,” said Cheap.

The sand was last replaced in 2009.

