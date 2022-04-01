1.jpg
Kids compete for easter eggs during an underwater easter egg hunt at the Oahe Family YMCA Aquatic Center in 2021.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The City of Pierre reported that the Aquatics Center at the Oahe Family YMCA would reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday after closing the pool on Tuesday due to a broken circulating pump.

The Aquatics Center's hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.



